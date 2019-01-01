Roberta Ruggiero holds an MA in Law, an MA in Human Rights and Democratisation, and a PhD in Promotion and Protection of Children’s Rights. She is Senior Research and Teaching Associate at the University of Geneva’s Centre for Children's Rights Studies, where she also acts as scientific coordinator of the Master of Advanced Studies in Children's Rights and the Summer School ‘Children at the Heart of Human Rights’. She was formerly scientific coordinator of the European Network of National Observatories on Childhood (ChildONEurope), Istituto degli Innocenti (2008-2013), senior lecturer at the University of Padua, Italy, and external professor on children’s rights at the University of Molise, Italy. She has also worked as researcher at the IOM Europe Office and at UNICEF-Innocenti Research Office. Her research interests and publications include children’s right in the EU framework of law and policy, independent national human rights institution for children, implementation of children’s rights and comparative childhood governmental policies.