Muhammad Saad uddin

Data Science & Machine learning Practitioner

Data Scientist and Business Manager, strong advocate of Fair AI and AI for everyone. Deep interest in Computer Vision and Swarm Intelligence. Love to spend most of the time practicing mathematics and read poetry.

Interpreting Machine Learning datasets

Natural Language Processing with PyCaret

Statistics For Data Science

PyCaret: Anatomy of Regression

AutoML tools for data science

Explaining machine learning models

PyCaret: Anatomy of Classification

Machine Learning - Anomaly Detection via PyCaret

Introduction to Widgets for Data Science

Effectively Dealing with Imbalance Classes

Avoiding Data Science Pitfalls

Clustering analysis and techniques

