Prof. dr. Sabine Roeser is Professor of Ethics at Delft University of Technology and head of the Ethics and Philosophy of Technology Section at the Faculty of Technology, Policy and Management. Her research covers theoretical, foundational topics concerning the nature of moral knowledge, intuitions, emotions and evaluative aspects of risk, but also urgent and hotly debated public issues on which her theoretical research can shed new light, such as nuclear energy, climate change and public health issues.