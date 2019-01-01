Sarah Jones works at the Digital Curation Centre, a UK national service to support the higher education sector with research data management. She coordinates work on DMPonline and undertakes research on data policy and data management planning. As part of her role she provides support and consultancy to different institutions and has worked regularly with the University of Edinburgh. She is also involved in the EC-funded FOSTER, OpenAIRE and EUDAT projects, facilitating open science by training researchers and providing services for open access and open data.