Simon Fokt is a philosopher and learning technologist based at the University of Edinburgh. He graduated with a PhD from University of St Andrews and holds two Masters degrees from St Andrews (philosophy) and Adam Mickiewicz University (culture studies). Simon divides his time between academic research and design and support of online teaching. His research focuses on Aesthetics and Applied Ethics, while his teaching design and support work centeres around online Masters degrees, a number of MOOCs, and various knowledge exchange projects. He developed and currently manages an online resource devoted to promoting equality and diversity in the academia: the Diversity Reading List. He is also engaged in promoting aesthetics scholarship by co-running the Scottish Aesthetics Forum. Outside the Academia, Simon is a semi-professional double bass player - he played in a number of classical ensembles, jazz, folk and rock bands. He also enjoys backpacking, acrobatics, and crafting in wood and leather.