Profile

Dr Simon Fokt

Learning Technologist

Bio

Simon Fokt is a philosopher and learning technologist based at the University of Edinburgh. He graduated with a PhD from University of St Andrews and holds two Masters degrees from St Andrews (philosophy) and Adam Mickiewicz University (culture studies). Simon divides his time between academic research and design and support of online teaching. His research focuses on Aesthetics and Applied Ethics, while his teaching design and support work centeres around online Masters degrees, a number of MOOCs, and various knowledge exchange projects. He developed and currently manages an online resource devoted to promoting equality and diversity in the academia: the Diversity Reading List. He is also engaged in promoting aesthetics scholarship by co-running the Scottish Aesthetics Forum. Outside the Academia, Simon is a semi-professional double bass player - he played in a number of classical ensembles, jazz, folk and rock bands. He also enjoys backpacking, acrobatics, and crafting in wood and leather.

Courses

Know Thyself - The Value and Limits of Self-Knowledge: The Examined Life

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder