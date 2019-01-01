Chair of Teacher Education and Director of Learning and Teaching
Stephen Dinham is Chair of Teacher Education and Director of Learning and Teaching at the University of Melbourne. Prior to entering academia, he taught in government secondary schools in New South Wales. He is a regular presenter at international, national and state conferences, and has conducted consultancies with a wide range of educational bodies nationally and internationally. Stephen is the author of the acclaimed 2008 book How to Get Your School Moving and Improving, which provides insights on how teachers, teaching and schools affect student success.
He is President of the Australian College of Educators and Chair of the ACE Board. In 2011 Stephen received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to educational research and to professional associations.