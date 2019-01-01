Susan Sawyer is a Professor of Adolescent Health at the University of Melbourne and Director of the Centre for Adolescent Health at the Royal Children's Hospital, Melbourne, Australia's leading academic centre of excellence in adolescent health. She is also a research fellow at the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute. A paediatrician by training, Professor Sawyer is internationally renowned for her clinical, research and advocacy work in support of young people and their health, efforts that have helped to advance understanding of young people's health and wellbeing and the systems and health services that support them in Australia, South East Asia and beyond.
A highly regarded teacher, Professor Sawyer is known for her practical approach and 'down to earth' manner. With over 250 publications, 30 book chapters and a textbook on youth health and adolescent medicine, her clinical and research interests are increasingly focused on clinical models of 'adolescent friendly' health care.
Professor Sawyer holds senior leadership roles within international advocacy and training bodies such as the International Association of Adolescent Health and Medicine and the US Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine. She has held various advisory roles with the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, the World Bank and UNFPA, and played a leading role in the two adolescent health series published in the Lancet, one of the world's leading medical journals. She is also a Commissioner within the Lancet Commission on the Health and Wellbeing of Young People, an international consortium with representation from 14 countries spanning Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East and North and South America that brings together experts in public health, economics, political and social science, behavioural science and neuroscience to consider strategies for advancing adolescent health globally.