Dr. Tarik Serrano is currently a Post-Doc Researcher in the Institute of Environmental Sciences and Technologies of the Autonomous University of Barcelona.
His research topics have focused on incorporating and developing methods for the MuSIASEM approach. He has experience in analysis of rural systems, GIS, energy and food.
Tarik has led or participated in projects in India, Laos, EU, Guatemala, USA, Mauritius and Ecuador. As a former Prometeo Researcher, he has recently developed integrated methods of analysis for rural territories under the MuSIASEM scheme for the assessment and new design of agrarian policies in Ecuador.