Professor
Thomas P. Mackey, Ph.D., is Professor of Arts and Media at SUNY Empire State College. His teaching and research focuses on metaliteracy as a pedagogical model for advancing learners as informed producers of digital information. He co-authored the first book on metaliteracy with Trudi E. Jacobson entitled: Metaliteracy: Reinventing Information Literacy to Empower Learners (2014) for Neal-Schuman/ALA Publishing. Tom authored the framing chapter “Empowering Metaliterate Learners for the Post-Truth World” for their third metaliteracy book entitled Metaliterate Learning for the Post-Truth World (2019). Tom and Trudi also published four co-edited books about faculty-librarian collaboration, including Teaching Information Literacy Online (2011). His research articles have been published in Communications in Information Literacy, Open Praxis, First Monday, College & Research Libraries, Computers & Education, The Journal of General Education, College Teaching, Rhizomes, The Journal of Information Science, and The Journal of Education for Library and Information Science.Tom is a member of the Editorial team for Open Praxis, the peer-reviewed, international, open access, scholarly journal about research and innovation in open, distance and flexible education published by the International Council for Open and Distance Education (ICDE). Additional information is available via his faculty web site. He may be contacted by e-mail at Tom.Mackey@esc.edu.