Gabriele Troilo

Associate Professor

    Gabriele Troilo is an Associate professor of Marketing at Università L. Bocconi and Senior Professor at SDA Bocconi School of Management. He has been Vice President of the European Marketing Academy (EMAC), the European association of marketing scholars, from 2006 thru 2012. He has been teaching, researching and consulting in the food and beverage industries for many years. At SDA Bocconi School of Management he teaches Marketing and Brand and Communication Management in the Master of Management in Food and Beverage

    Food & Beverage Management

    Gestión de las empresas de alimentación y bebidas

