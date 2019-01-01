Vlad is a university educator and administrator who held positions at National Louis University, Southern New Hampshire University, Robert Morris. He is also a visiting faculty member at the Gies College of Business at the University Illinois Urbana Champaign. He has taught undergraduate and graduate courses in economics, quantitative analysis, nonprofit management, and higher education to thousands of students. His research and professional interests include healthcare economics and quality assurance and assessment in higher education, as well as innovative teaching methods that increase access to university-level education across the globe.