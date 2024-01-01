Dr. Ben Y.B. Chan is an accomplished Associate Professor of Engineering Education at the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the Division of Integrative Systems and Design at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He currently serves as the Director of the University's Center for Engineering Education Innovation and as the Associate Director of the Academy for Bright Future Young Engineers. With extensive experience in both engineering and education, Dr. Chan has secured over HK$25M in research and education-related grants as a Principal Investigator and has published more than 50 journal and conference papers. Dr. Chan's dedication to teaching has earned him numerous accolades, including the QS Reimagine Education Award 2018 (Global) finalist organized by Wharton School QS Reimagine Education Award Committee, the School of Engineering Teaching Excellence Appreciation Award in 2016, 2020 & 2023, and the Common Core Teaching Excellence Award 2016 - Honorary Mention, among others. He has also been nominated for the 2017 and 2020 UGC Teaching Award. In addition to his academic achievements, Dr. Chan is a committee member of several technical committees in the government, including the Technical Committee on the Code of Practice for Demolition of Buildings and the Technical Committee on the Code of Practice for Precast Concrete Construction. He also serves as the Vice Chairman of the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering Hong Kong Branch.