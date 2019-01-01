MSc., Eng. Imanol Zabaleta is and Agricultural and Environmental Engineer. He has a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering from the Public University of Navarre, Spain, and Master’s degree in Urban Environmental Management and Technology from the Wageningen University, Netherlands, where his thesis focused on nutrient and energy balances regarding organic waste management in a regional level. Since 2013, he works at Sandec as a project officer and researcher. He conducted field work on Solid Waste Management in Bolivia, Philippines and Tanzania in collaboration with local partners as well as participated in conferences and workshops in Indonesia, Colombia and Brazil. His current work focuses on organic waste treatment strategies. He also lectures at EPFL and ETHZ on “Solid Waste Management in Developing Countries” as well as supervises students conducting their internships and other study related projects.