Pete is a senior software/firmware developer experienced in developing desktop, embedded, mobile, games, native apps and cloud based apps. He has extensive experience developing scripts and bots for VR (virtual reality) systems and game engines including Adobe Atmosphere, Active Worlds, Torque Game Engine, DarkBASIC, DX Studio, Blue Mars and Second Life. More recently he has developed in depth experience and knowledge of the Unity 3D game engine for desktop and mobile VR development using Vive, Oculus Rift and Microsoft Mixed Reality room scale VR headsets, and with Google Cardboard, Google Daydream and Gear VR/Oculus Go mobile headsets. He is currently working on Industrial robotic training applications using the Magic Leap augmented reality headset.