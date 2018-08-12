DS
Aug 5, 2020
Great course for understanding roots of terrorism and how false interpretation causes it.
CS
Feb 26, 2021
Very interesting course with a religious view of Terrorist Attacks. Learned a lot!
By Kelly S•
Aug 12, 2018
The course was absolutely incredible. I learned a whole lot and will be able to use it when I start my government/military jobs. I want to work with the exact things and people we discussed in this course. You by the way, are a very knowledgeable professor. I will be looking you up for help if I ever need an
By Isaac I M•
Dec 10, 2020
Very interesting course with some helpful guest speakers. Really helped me gain an insight into what radicalization actually is, how it happens and how it is nothing like what the media in my country tell me it is like. Manageable deadlines and I did this alongside studying for my A-Level examinations which is in essence a full time job. The certificate was affordable at £36 and I now have something to put on my personal statement when applying for university. Would strongly recommend for people wanting some further understanding of what is a major historical event or just people who want something fun to do to broaden world understanding. Suitable and relevant for people across the world not just US citizens as I am from the UK and took great benefits from the course.
By Bamiro•
Sep 9, 2020
My Country, Nigeria is faced with so many issues of terrorism and radicalization which happens most especially in the chad basin. I came here for solutions to help in the fight that is winnable with the right ideas and perspectives. 9/11 created chaos in iraq and syria amd led to Isis. We need less wars, not more
By Mayor W•
Jun 16, 2020
I really enjoyed this course and it helped me confirm that I want to major in International relations when I get to college! It was very interesting and didn't even feel like a class because it was so interesting.
By Anayeli C•
Sep 18, 2018
Excelent, what I love the most was what we learned about Islam, now we can thinking this issues under many points of view.
Thanks for sharing your knowledge :D
By Andrea N R C•
Sep 1, 2020
It was a great course! I learned a lot about national defense and the Islamic culture in general.
By Darshan B S•
Aug 6, 2020
Great course for understanding roots of terrorism and how false interpretation causes it.
By Sam B•
Mar 25, 2018
Outstanding course and content; the interviews really enriched my learning.
By Deleted A•
Feb 24, 2019
Excellent course with a lot relevant informations.
By JOHN Q•
Oct 31, 2017
excellent course....both fun and interesting.
By Antoine C•
Jan 22, 2018
Awesome course, looking for
By Ayushi M•
Sep 5, 2018
Very informative
By Lahcene O M•
Aug 23, 2018
great
By DUMISANI B•
Mar 28, 2021
An excellent course that has helped gain invaluable knowledge as well as skills ,the course content and dsign was captivating enjoyed.
By Joy S•
Feb 13, 2018
good info about terrorism all the way to the present
By Alessandra W•
Aug 20, 2018
Great course I learned a lot.
By Alan M D•
Jan 27, 2021
I really enjoyed this course and particularly gaining a true understanding of the origins of 9/11 and why it is so important to study as a country. This understanding will affect how we deal with future cases and grievances. The material was excellent and the readings were very applicable. Dr Shanzer presented his course in an excellent manner and in an engaging way. My only ask would be that the material be brought up to 2021. Thank you!
By Ganesh R G S•
Mar 30, 2021
I thought of taking this course thinking that the course will be a documentary explaining the series of events that caused 9/11 attacks. But thanks to David Schanzer for laying out the topics logically one after another that gave me broader picture of the issue. I learnt a lot from this course. I thank all those who had put their efforts in creating this course.
By Arya R K•
Apr 21, 2020
This was a very helpful course. With this course in hand, I could learn a lot about the complex situation of the middle east. The talks with experts and video conferences allow us to understand the insurgent's group in the middle east more.
By Serafín S F P•
Apr 14, 2020
Since my modest point of view, I think this is a remarkable course, you can learn a lot about the issue.
By Carter S•
Feb 27, 2021
Very interesting course with a religious view of Terrorist Attacks. Learned a lot!
By Akanksha t•
Mar 23, 2022
WORDERFUL LEARNING . AMUST COURSE FOR DEFENCE PLANNING AND POLICY MAKING
By ABHISHEK S•
Jul 29, 2020
It's an excellent course, with the appropriate rigour and nuances!
By Kamran Y•
Oct 20, 2021
Amazing. This course changes the way of thinking.
By PANAGIOTIS B•
Feb 3, 2021
Thank you so much, feel ready for more experience.