Learner Reviews & Feedback for Understanding 9/11: Why 9/11 Happened & How Terrorism Affects Our World Today by Duke University

4.6
stars
106 ratings
38 reviews

About the Course

This course will explore the forces that led to the 9/11 attacks and the policies the United States adopted in response. We will examine the phenomenon of modern terrorism, the development of the al Qai'da ideology, and the process by which individuals radicalize towards violence....

Top reviews

DS

Aug 5, 2020

Great course for understanding roots of terrorism and how false interpretation causes it.

CS

Feb 26, 2021

Very interesting course with a religious view of Terrorist Attacks. Learned a lot!

By Kelly S

Aug 12, 2018

The course was absolutely incredible. I learned a whole lot and will be able to use it when I start my government/military jobs. I want to work with the exact things and people we discussed in this course. You by the way, are a very knowledgeable professor. I will be looking you up for help if I ever need an

By Isaac I M

Dec 10, 2020

Very interesting course with some helpful guest speakers. Really helped me gain an insight into what radicalization actually is, how it happens and how it is nothing like what the media in my country tell me it is like. Manageable deadlines and I did this alongside studying for my A-Level examinations which is in essence a full time job. The certificate was affordable at £36 and I now have something to put on my personal statement when applying for university. Would strongly recommend for people wanting some further understanding of what is a major historical event or just people who want something fun to do to broaden world understanding. Suitable and relevant for people across the world not just US citizens as I am from the UK and took great benefits from the course.

By Bamiro

Sep 9, 2020

My Country, Nigeria is faced with so many issues of terrorism and radicalization which happens most especially in the chad basin. I came here for solutions to help in the fight that is winnable with the right ideas and perspectives. 9/11 created chaos in iraq and syria amd led to Isis. We need less wars, not more

By Mayor W

Jun 16, 2020

I really enjoyed this course and it helped me confirm that I want to major in International relations when I get to college! It was very interesting and didn't even feel like a class because it was so interesting.

By Anayeli C

Sep 18, 2018

Excelent, what I love the most was what we learned about Islam, now we can thinking this issues under many points of view.

Thanks for sharing your knowledge :D

By Andrea N R C

Sep 1, 2020

It was a great course! I learned a lot about national defense and the Islamic culture in general.

By Darshan B S

Aug 6, 2020

Great course for understanding roots of terrorism and how false interpretation causes it.

By Sam B

Mar 25, 2018

Outstanding course and content; the interviews really enriched my learning.

By Deleted A

Feb 24, 2019

Excellent course with a lot relevant informations.

By JOHN Q

Oct 31, 2017

excellent course....both fun and interesting.

By Antoine C

Jan 22, 2018

Awesome course, looking for

By Ayushi M

Sep 5, 2018

Very informative

By Lahcene O M

Aug 23, 2018

great

By DUMISANI B

Mar 28, 2021

An excellent course that has helped gain invaluable knowledge as well as skills ,the course content and dsign was captivating enjoyed.

By Joy S

Feb 13, 2018

good info about terrorism all the way to the present

By Alessandra W

Aug 20, 2018

Great course I learned a lot.

By Alan M D

Jan 27, 2021

I really enjoyed this course and particularly gaining a true understanding of the origins of 9/11 and why it is so important to study as a country. This understanding will affect how we deal with future cases and grievances. The material was excellent and the readings were very applicable. Dr Shanzer presented his course in an excellent manner and in an engaging way. My only ask would be that the material be brought up to 2021. Thank you!

By Ganesh R G S

Mar 30, 2021

I thought of taking this course thinking that the course will be a documentary explaining the series of events that caused 9/11 attacks. But thanks to David Schanzer for laying out the topics logically one after another that gave me broader picture of the issue. I learnt a lot from this course. I thank all those who had put their efforts in creating this course.

By Arya R K

Apr 21, 2020

This was a very helpful course. With this course in hand, I could learn a lot about the complex situation of the middle east. The talks with experts and video conferences allow us to understand the insurgent's group in the middle east more.

By Serafín S F P

Apr 14, 2020

Since my modest point of view, I think this is a remarkable course, you can learn a lot about the issue.

By Carter S

Feb 27, 2021

Very interesting course with a religious view of Terrorist Attacks. Learned a lot!

By Akanksha t

Mar 23, 2022

WORDERFUL LEARNING . AMUST COURSE FOR DEFENCE PLANNING AND POLICY MAKING

By ABHISHEK S

Jul 29, 2020

It's an excellent course, with the appropriate rigour and nuances!

By Kamran Y

Oct 20, 2021

​Amazing. This course changes the way of thinking.

By PANAGIOTIS B

Feb 3, 2021

Thank you so much, feel ready for more experience.

