Learner Reviews & Feedback for Accessibility to the Scenic Arts by Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

4.7
stars
27 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

Is your show accessible? When we ask about accessibility to shows, most people think about access for wheel chairs: the sitting arrangements and where their WC is accessible. When we ask for more details, people usually think about producing a show where persons with disabilities are performing, for example producing a show where there is some dancing with people on wheel chairs. Accessiblity for us is a comprehensive concept that goes from purchasing a ticket through an accessible website to catching the bus back home after the performance on accessible public transport. Accessible webs, accessible web content, accessible transport, subtitling, audio description... the possiblities are endless. Why is this course useful? To make the venue and the production accessible to all citizens, and specially to persons with disablities. The course will go through the many accessible services you can offer, and how to implement them in your venue or your production. The final aim is to mainstream accessibility so all people have equal access to culture....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Accessibility to the Scenic Arts

By Mariona P B

Apr 9, 2020

Curso muy recomendable para hacerte una idea de los diferentes tipos de soluciones para dar accesibilidad a personas con diferentes necesidades.

Muy apropiado para gestores culturales pero también para estudiantes de teatro. Para que integren estas soluciones en la creación de sus obras

By Rodel M

Dec 6, 2021

Thank you coursera for giving me the opportunity to learn some skills that are necessary in my job, and also I would like to thank Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona for sharing necessary skills about accessibility that can helps a lot in improving our school especially in hosting events to be accessible for all audience.

By Christina A

Jan 13, 2021

Very informative with plenty of sources and suggestions for further research. I particularly enjoyed the interviews of accessibiity professionals!

By Micaela S

Jul 3, 2021

g​reat course! it expands yput mind and invite you to think in other people around you and look depeer

By Ager P C

Jul 1, 2021

VERY NECESSARY and well-structured course. The good practice examples are super useful.

By islam s

Apr 5, 2021

Amazing Course Thanks

By Maria B C S

Jul 3, 2021

Increible

