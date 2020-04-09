By Mariona P B•
Apr 9, 2020
Curso muy recomendable para hacerte una idea de los diferentes tipos de soluciones para dar accesibilidad a personas con diferentes necesidades.
Muy apropiado para gestores culturales pero también para estudiantes de teatro. Para que integren estas soluciones en la creación de sus obras
By Rodel M•
Dec 6, 2021
Thank you coursera for giving me the opportunity to learn some skills that are necessary in my job, and also I would like to thank Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona for sharing necessary skills about accessibility that can helps a lot in improving our school especially in hosting events to be accessible for all audience.
By Christina A•
Jan 13, 2021
Very informative with plenty of sources and suggestions for further research. I particularly enjoyed the interviews of accessibiity professionals!
By Micaela S•
Jul 3, 2021
great course! it expands yput mind and invite you to think in other people around you and look depeer
By Ager P C•
Jul 1, 2021
VERY NECESSARY and well-structured course. The good practice examples are super useful.
By islam s•
Apr 5, 2021
Amazing Course Thanks
By Maria B C S•
Jul 3, 2021
Increible