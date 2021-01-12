About this Course

3,395 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

INTRODUCTION

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 7 readings
1 hour to complete

GENERAL INTRODUCTION TO INCLUSION

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

VENUE ACCESSIBILITY

1 hour to complete
13 videos (Total 55 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

ACCESS SERVICES - CONCEPTS

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 69 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

IMPLEMENTING ACCESS FACILITIES AT ARTS EVENTS TO ENSURE INCLUSION FOR ALL

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 89 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ACCESSIBILITY TO THE SCENIC ARTS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder