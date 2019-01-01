Profile

Sharon Black

Research Fellow and Tutor in Translation and Interpreting

    Bio

    Dr Sharon Black is a Research Fellow and Tutor in Translation and Interpreting at Queen's University Belfast. She is also Project Coordinator at Queen's for the Accessible Culture and Training (ACT) project, a collaborative EU project on arts accessibility. Dr Black is collaborating with ACT partners to define the profile of an arts accessibility manager, to create training on making the arts accessible, and to strengthen links between people involved in arts accessibility locally and internationally. Her doctoral research investigated children’s reception of subtitled media content using eye tracking, scene recognition tests, content comprehension tests, questionnaires, interviews and participatory workshops. Dr Black's principal research interests include cultural and media accessibility and audiovisual translation, particularly the processing and reception of translated audiovisual content.

    Courses

    Accessibility to the Scenic Arts

