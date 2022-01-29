ME
Jan 28, 2022
learnt how to prepare adjusted Trail Balance and Financial Statements ( Net Income ,Retained Earning , Balance sheet) .\n\ncourse also helped me to refresh my Information and increasing Knowledge.
Jan 28, 2022
I appreciate this introduction course. I will continue to learn more through other more advance course.
Jan 29, 2022
Jun 10, 2021
This course was a useful and basic introduction to how accounting works.
Jan 29, 2022
Sep 9, 2021
I love learning from the UCI, everything is easy to understand and very clear, thank you and I'd love to improve my ability in accounting
Sep 16, 2021
Far too many errors in the marked tests, questions referring to the wrong answers, duplicate questions with different correct answers. For a course on accountancy I would have expected zero errors. Presentation and delivery by the instructor however was really good.
Dec 20, 2021
mistakes on 2 of the tests. Should have read "Expenses" in question #2, not "Revenue"