Completing the Accounting Cycle by University of California, Irvine

About the Course

Students prepare statements relevant to year end accounting processes synthesizing what they have learned in the previous two courses. Specific topics include adjusting entries, closing entries (with a focus on the adjustment to retained earnings), the preparation of an income statement, retained earnings statement, and a balance sheet, and the procedure for recording the four closing entries. Students will also learn how to prepare the post-closing trial balance....

ME

Jan 28, 2022

learnt how to prepare adjusted Trail Balance and Financial Statements ( Net Income ,Retained Earning , Balance sheet) .\n\ncourse also helped me to refresh my Information and increasing Knowledge.

GW

Jan 28, 2022

I appreciate this introduction course. I will continue to learn more through other more advance course.

By Gabre W

Jan 29, 2022

I appreciate this introduction course. I will continue to learn more through other more advance course.

By Syed Z H R

Jun 10, 2021

This course was a useful and basic introduction to how accounting works.

By Mohamed E

Jan 29, 2022

learnt how to prepare adjusted Trail Balance and Financial Statements ( Net Income ,Retained Earning , Balance sheet) .

course also helped me to refresh my Information and increasing Knowledge.

By Nurhayati J

Sep 9, 2021

I love learning from the UCI, everything is easy to understand and very clear, thank you and I'd love to improve my ability in accounting

By Kevin R

Sep 16, 2021

Far too many errors in the marked tests, questions referring to the wrong answers, duplicate questions with different correct answers. For a course on accountancy I would have expected zero errors. Presentation and delivery by the instructor however was really good.

By Jane H

Dec 20, 2021

mistakes on 2 of the tests. Should have read "Expenses" in question #2, not "Revenue"

