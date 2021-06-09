Students prepare statements relevant to year end accounting processes synthesizing what they have learned in the previous two courses. Specific topics include adjusting entries, closing entries (with a focus on the adjustment to retained earnings), the preparation of an income statement, retained earnings statement, and a balance sheet, and the procedure for recording the four closing entries. Students will also learn how to prepare the post-closing trial balance.
University of California, Irvine
Adjusting Entries & Adjusted Trial Balance
Welcome to the first module of the course! We begin this course at the fifth step of the accounting cycle "Record and Post Adjusting Entries". We will begin by discussing when adjusting entries are required, including a review of the four major categories of adjusting entries. In the module activity you will have the opportunity to record your own adjusting journal entries and prepare an adjusted trial balance.
The Worksheet
Welcome to the second module of the course! In this module we take a quick break from the steps of the accounting cycle to introduce a new tool called the worksheet. By the end of this module, you will be able to create a 10 column worksheet on your own while applying your knowledge of adjusting entries from Module 1
Creating & Analyzing Financial Statements
Welcome to Module 3! In this module we return to the accounting cycle with a singular focus on step 7 "Prepare Financial Statements". By the end of this module you will be able to prepare an income statement, a retained earnings statement, and a balance sheet.
Closing Entries & The Post-Closing Trial Balance
Welcome to the fourth and final module of the course. In this module we complete the final three steps in the accounting cycle. We will start by reviewing the procedure for recording the four closing entries. Then, we will walkthrough the steps of preparing the post-closing trial balance. This brings us to the final step of the accounting cycle, starting the new fiscal year!
I appreciate this introduction course. I will continue to learn more through other more advance course.
This course was a useful and basic introduction to how accounting works.
learnt how to prepare adjusted Trail Balance and Financial Statements ( Net Income ,Retained Earning , Balance sheet) . course also helped me to refresh my Information and increasing Knowledge.
About the Introduction to Financial Accounting: The Accounting Cycle Specialization
In this hands-on Specialization you will practice completing each step of the accounting cycle within Microsoft Excel, from analyzing and recording the first financial transactions of the year all the way through starting the new fiscal year.
