About this Course

5,447 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Introduction to Financial Accounting: The Accounting Cycle Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Introduction to Financial Accounting: The Accounting Cycle Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Recording Transactions in the General Journal

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Posting Transactions for the General Journal to the Ledger

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Trial Balance & Correcting Entries

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Accounting

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM RECORDING IN JOURNALS & POSTING IN LEDGERS

View all reviews

About the Introduction to Financial Accounting: The Accounting Cycle Specialization

Introduction to Financial Accounting: The Accounting Cycle

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder