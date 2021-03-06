Chevron Left
This course covers the basic procedures involved in recording financial entries in Journals and Ledgers. Upon completing this course, you will be able to analyze and record various business transactions. You will also learn about the accounting cycle, posting transactions, accrual accounting, and cash accounting. You will also have the opportunity to practice these skills through a series of activities that provide real world experience....

By Ba N

Mar 6, 2021

This is an amazing course. I gained so much practical knowledge on this second course as well as the first one from the specialization: "Financial Accounting: The Accounting Cycle". Now I am able to analyze and record various business transactions and understand the different between accrual accounting, and cash accounting.

By VARUN V

Jun 20, 2021

Excellent course! Easy to understand and follow. The instructor is extremely clear in walking through the terms and examples. Recommended definitely!

By Eli C

Feb 15, 2022

The examples given made the accounting principles clear and understandable.

By Gabre W

Jan 28, 2022

Very easy to follow, and teaching how the principles are applied.

By Syed Z H R

Jun 10, 2021

This was a very useful and basic course.

By Temesgen A B

Sep 10, 2021

easy to follow and very interactive.

By Wenbei W

Apr 19, 2021

very easy to understand the process

By Po-wei H

Jan 30, 2021

Concise and good to understand.

By Muhammad N B J

Aug 13, 2021

Good explanation for beginners

By Shan w

Feb 16, 2022

Easy understanding!

By Tural A

Jun 10, 2021

Quick and practical course on the topic. Some minor errors in the assessment questions needs to be refreshed.

By Inamary K

Sep 21, 2021

Great course content and very useful.

By Leo V

Feb 22, 2021

Consistent errors found in the quizzes.

