VV
Jun 19, 2021
Excellent course! Easy to understand and follow. The instructor is extremely clear in walking through the terms and examples. Recommended definitely!
EC
Feb 14, 2022
The examples given made the accounting principles clear and understandable.
By Ba N•
Mar 6, 2021
This is an amazing course. I gained so much practical knowledge on this second course as well as the first one from the specialization: "Financial Accounting: The Accounting Cycle". Now I am able to analyze and record various business transactions and understand the different between accrual accounting, and cash accounting.
By VARUN V•
Jun 20, 2021
By Eli C•
Feb 15, 2022
By Gabre W•
Jan 28, 2022
Very easy to follow, and teaching how the principles are applied.
By Syed Z H R•
Jun 10, 2021
This was a very useful and basic course.
By Temesgen A B•
Sep 10, 2021
easy to follow and very interactive.
By Wenbei W•
Apr 19, 2021
very easy to understand the process
By Po-wei H•
Jan 30, 2021
Concise and good to understand.
By Muhammad N B J•
Aug 13, 2021
Good explanation for beginners
By Shan w•
Feb 16, 2022
Easy understanding!
By Tural A•
Jun 10, 2021
Quick and practical course on the topic. Some minor errors in the assessment questions needs to be refreshed.
By Inamary K•
Sep 21, 2021
Great course content and very useful.
By Leo V•
Feb 22, 2021
Consistent errors found in the quizzes.