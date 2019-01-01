Andrea Eliassen, the managing director of A Squared Financial Consulting, LLC, is a results-driven consulting professional, utilizing her financial, accounting, and operational expertise to fulfill the needs of clients. She is an innovative problem solver with over 25 years of experience across a broad scope of industries, including private equity/venture capital, professional services, medical devices, for-profit private education, auto finance, construction, real estate, and not-for-profit. Ms. Eliassen has worked for organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.