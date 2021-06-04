About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Introduction to Financial Accounting: The Accounting Cycle Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Practical Applications
  • Financial Statement
  • Practical Applications in Accounting
  • Accounting Cycle
Course 1 of 3 in the
Introduction to Financial Accounting: The Accounting Cycle Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Financial Accounting

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Accounting Equation & Financial Statements

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Accounting Cycle & Analyzing Transactions

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Analyzing Transactions using the Debit & Credit Rules

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

