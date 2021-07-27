NR
Apr 1, 2021
The Course is absolutely fantastic. Even if you dont have any Financial Accounting Background, the Course material still manages to get the skills transferred.\n\nThx so much
KT
Feb 5, 2022
Lessons broken down in easy to follow modules with examples of what being discussed. Quizes further developed my understanding of the material.
By MEGHA A A R•
Jul 27, 2021
very helpful and to the point. covers most of the topics without lag and is easy to understand
By Barry J•
Mar 17, 2021
The Professor keeps her lectures, exercises, and assessments "tight". No extraneous remarks or "stories".
By Nicolas S•
Mar 3, 2021
Incredible! The way the teacher explains everything, and the class format is the most efficient of all. I do not have any accounting background and could do the course in two days, while other courses took me weeks and I could not understand properly the concepts. Marvelous!
By chhin s•
Jun 5, 2021
I really like the course as it is recall all my lessons in the foundation year
By Patricia M•
Jan 27, 2021
great course, very well put together and easy to follow and understand.
By Shan w•
Feb 13, 2022
good course, step by step. easy understanding.
By Ba N•
Mar 4, 2021
This course is one of the best for everyone since it is so well designed, taught and explained. Excel continues to be one of the most popular accounting tools used by small business and manufacturing company so I am glad that I have an opportunity to learn both Accounting and Excel here. I am ready to take second course in this specialization.
By Muhammad N B J•
Aug 5, 2021
Great start to learn accounting. The explanation and examples are excellent and help you understand the basic an accounting. This course is suitable for those who don't have any basic in accounting and want to start
By karan n•
Jun 10, 2021
Really insightful in how it helps learners see the bigger picture and connections with the use of excel. I've not yet come across course that offers same level of understanding for intro to financial accounting.
By Gabre W•
Jan 26, 2022
I appreciate all the examples Professor Andrea provided quality visual examples that helped me understand the lessons. I wasn't confident at times, but her walk-throughs saved me.
By Nicola S R•
Apr 2, 2021
By Tolga A•
Apr 13, 2021
It was a nice introduction to Financial Accounting. I had so much fun doing it. I highly recommend it to beginners who are enthusiastic about financial accounting.
By Kate T•
Feb 6, 2022
Lessons broken down in easy to follow modules with examples of what being discussed. Quizes further developed my understanding of the material.
By Mohamed E•
Feb 4, 2022
I learnt how to jornalize entries , prepare t accounts to calculate ending balance
By Kirubel A•
Dec 26, 2021
This is good enough to know about what is financial accounting is concerned about.
By Orkhan M•
Jan 19, 2022
I am glad to get beneficial information from this course. Thanks very much!
By Roya R N•
Jul 8, 2021
Very practical and easy to use. Thank you and dear instructor so much.
By Yogesh K V•
Feb 14, 2021
Good for beginners. One can grasp concepts easily with the exercise.
By Mohammed D•
Dec 17, 2021
I love the way you guys present this in this short period of time.
By Dr. S G•
Feb 25, 2022
Explained in simple way which makes learner to understand better.
By Kamal J•
Feb 2, 2022
It was such a useful course tha I got. Thanks for opportunity
By Syed Z H R•
Jun 10, 2021
This was a very useful and basic introduction to accounting.
By Abdullah T•
Mar 21, 2021
Excellency was at it's best.....Thank you so much
By ZEKRAI•
Dec 27, 2021
Very basic, but a concise refresher course
By Andrew F•
Apr 9, 2022
Good covering of the basics to Accounting