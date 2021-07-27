Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for What is Financial Accounting? by University of California, Irvine

Students are introduced to the field of financial accounting through defining the foundational activities, tools, and users of financial accounting. Students learn to use the accounting equation and are introduced to the four major financial statements. Additional topics include ethical considerations, recording business transactions, and the application of credit/debit rules....

NR

Apr 1, 2021

The Course is absolutely fantastic. Even if you dont have any Financial Accounting Background, the Course material still manages to get the skills transferred.\n\nThx so much

KT

Feb 5, 2022

Lessons broken down in easy to follow modules with examples of what being discussed. Quizes further developed my understanding of the material.

By MEGHA A A R

Jul 27, 2021

very helpful and to the point. covers most of the topics without lag and is easy to understand

By Barry J

Mar 17, 2021

The Professor keeps her lectures, exercises, and assessments "tight". No extraneous remarks or "stories".

By Nicolas S

Mar 3, 2021

Incredible! The way the teacher explains everything, and the class format is the most efficient of all. I do not have any accounting background and could do the course in two days, while other courses took me weeks and I could not understand properly the concepts. Marvelous!

By chhin s

Jun 5, 2021

I really like the course as it is recall all my lessons in the foundation year

By Patricia M

Jan 27, 2021

great course, very well put together and easy to follow and understand.

By Shan w

Feb 13, 2022

good course, step by step. easy understanding.

By Ba N

Mar 4, 2021

This course is one of the best for everyone since it is so well designed, taught and explained. Excel continues to be one of the most popular accounting tools used by small business and manufacturing company so I am glad that I have an opportunity to learn both Accounting and Excel here. I am ready to take second course in this specialization.

By Muhammad N B J

Aug 5, 2021

Great start to learn accounting. The explanation and examples are excellent and help you understand the basic an accounting. This course is suitable for those who don't have any basic in accounting and want to start

By karan n

Jun 10, 2021

Really insightful in how it helps learners see the bigger picture and connections with the use of excel. I've not yet come across course that offers same level of understanding for intro to financial accounting.

By Gabre W

Jan 26, 2022

I appreciate all the examples Professor Andrea provided quality visual examples that helped me understand the lessons. I wasn't confident at times, but her walk-throughs saved me.

By Nicola S R

Apr 2, 2021

By Tolga A

Apr 13, 2021

It was a nice introduction to Financial Accounting. I had so much fun doing it. I highly recommend it to beginners who are enthusiastic about financial accounting.

By Kate T

Feb 6, 2022

By Mohamed E

Feb 4, 2022

I learnt how to jornalize entries , prepare t accounts to calculate ending balance

By Kirubel A

Dec 26, 2021

This is good enough to know about what is financial accounting is concerned about.

By Orkhan M

Jan 19, 2022

I am glad to get beneficial information from this course. Thanks very much!

By Roya R N

Jul 8, 2021

Very practical and easy to use. Thank you and dear instructor so much.

By Yogesh K V

Feb 14, 2021

Good for beginners. One can grasp concepts easily with the exercise.

By Mohammed D

Dec 17, 2021

I love the way you guys present this in this short period of time.

By Dr. S G

Feb 25, 2022

Explained in simple way which makes learner to understand better.

By Kamal J

Feb 2, 2022

It was such a useful course tha I got. Thanks for opportunity

By Syed Z H R

Jun 10, 2021

This was a very useful and basic introduction to accounting.

By Abdullah T

Mar 21, 2021

Excellency was at it's best.....Thank you so much

By ZEKRAI

Dec 27, 2021

Very basic, but a concise refresher course

By Andrew F

Apr 9, 2022

Good covering of the basics to Accounting

