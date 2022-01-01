- Practical Applications
Introduction to Financial Accounting: The Accounting Cycle Specialization
Gain Practical Accounting Knowledge and Skills. In this hands-on Specialization you will practice completing each step of the accounting cycle within Microsoft Excel, from analyzing and recording the first financial transactions of the year all the way through starting the new fiscal year.
What you will learn
How to record in journals and post in ledgers
How to prepare financial statements
How to record and post closing entries
How to prepare trial balances
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This Specialization program includes three interconnected courses which collectively cover each step of the accounting cycle. At the end of each module you will have the opportunity to practice the skills you have learned in the video walkthroughs by completing a graded activity such as posting into the accounts in the ledger or preparing your own financial statements in Microsoft Excel.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
What is Financial Accounting?
Students are introduced to the field of financial accounting through defining the foundational activities, tools, and users of financial accounting. Students learn to use the accounting equation and are introduced to the four major financial statements. Additional topics include ethical considerations, recording business transactions, and the application of credit/debit rules.
Recording in Journals & Posting in Ledgers
This course covers the basic procedures involved in recording financial entries in Journals and Ledgers. Upon completing this course, you will be able to analyze and record various business transactions. You will also learn about the accounting cycle, posting transactions, accrual accounting, and cash accounting. You will also have the opportunity to practice these skills through a series of activities that provide real world experience.
Completing the Accounting Cycle
Students prepare statements relevant to year end accounting processes synthesizing what they have learned in the previous two courses. Specific topics include adjusting entries, closing entries (with a focus on the adjustment to retained earnings), the preparation of an income statement, retained earnings statement, and a balance sheet, and the procedure for recording the four closing entries. Students will also learn how to prepare the post-closing trial balance.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
