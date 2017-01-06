Chevron Left
4.8
stars
95 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

与之前的“竞争策略”(https://www.coursera.org/learn/competitivestrategyzh)相比，“高阶竞争策略”课程将在讲解新课题和新模块的同时，结合更多实际案例并提供更多与学生互动交流的机会。 在“高阶竞争策略”课程中，我们将研究企业如何通过增加转换成本和推进战略客户锁定来建立和维护客户群。探索企业如何通过寻求适当的价格歧视和产品差异化策略来提高收益。 我们将举例介绍在欧盟竞争政策和美国反垄断政策前提下可接受的行为，并且找到企业通过战略性利用网络效应和规模经济来增加回报的方法。我们会进一步强化新学的有关网络效应的知识，并讨论专门为网络市场定制的策略。 我们还会分析兼并和收购的运作方式，此外，帮助您思考有助于公司有机增长的其他策略。 This is a Chinese version of Advanced Competitive Strategy. You can find the original course in English from our course catalog. 【 此版本是Coursera首次尝试推出的中文翻译版。课程视频为英文原版附中文字幕，课程页面和测验已译成中文，帮助中心提供中文支持。此版本仍在测试中，欢迎批评指正。】...

WL

Feb 21, 2020

this course is very good. But the Chinese translation sometimes cause misunderstanding, since they made some mistakes.

HZ

Feb 25, 2016

Not difficult to understand,interesting,helpful when making choices.

By yang y

Jan 6, 2017

having studied competitive strategy and now moving on with advanced strategy course. It illustrate more details to me which will help the work. Also the knowledge obtained involve lots of new ideas.

By Wang L

Feb 22, 2020

this course is very good. But the Chinese translation sometimes cause misunderstanding, since they made some mistakes.

By 杨枫

Aug 19, 2015

This course is very helpful to make me understand the economy and the finance th

By 涂志强

May 2, 2016

总的来说还是很不错的，但是课程里面有部分内容没有中文字幕，而且考题中有些翻译的不准确，感觉需要花比较大的精力去理解题目，最好是能出中英文对照考题。

By Hendy Z

Feb 25, 2016

Not difficult to understand,interesting,helpful when making choices.

By 李浩

Jul 4, 2017

学了竞争策略 接着就来学高阶的，中间中断了一段时间，重新学习了一下，还是过了，很开心，优质课程我会复习的，但是会把重心放在英语学习上。

By cloudxiao

Nov 23, 2016

I've know many skills in competition with many true cases. Thanks!

By Lin D

Feb 16, 2016

very useful course. And thank for professor's clear instruction.

By funny d

Dec 29, 2015

An interesting course and thank you for translating it.

By 徐顺便

Mar 30, 2016

对手市场经济以及价格策略，公司竞争力分析都非常到位。豁然开朗！

By 王志贤

Jun 27, 2017

IT'S AMAZING!!!

By lilijreey

Dec 1, 2015

Wonderful.

By Han L

Aug 14, 2016

great！

By 黄永翔

Apr 20, 2019

非常好

By 高啟峰

Jan 25, 2016

超棒

By Javier W

Apr 30, 2016

整体还是不错的，内容详实紧凑，贴近生活，随堂测验也是个不错的，对课程的一个小结。

但是有几点：

1.中文化翻译感觉好深奥啊，不知道是不是我自己对这方面太缺乏知识了，看得有点绕

2.有些视频加载不出字幕，或者只有英文字幕，对于英语不好的来说，有点小困难

By Sen Z

Sep 6, 2015

The course is more about business competitive strategy and there are lots of live examples. Thumb up!

By Tong

Jun 5, 2016

Good content but the Chinese translation is bad, which makes quiz quite obscure in meaning

By owen w

Dec 29, 2015

课程不错 ，可惜有些课程没有中文字幕，有些试题的翻译不准确。

By 李军

Apr 8, 2016

总体感觉不错。

