WL
Feb 21, 2020
this course is very good. But the Chinese translation sometimes cause misunderstanding, since they made some mistakes.
HZ
Feb 25, 2016
Not difficult to understand,interesting,helpful when making choices.
By yang y•
Jan 6, 2017
having studied competitive strategy and now moving on with advanced strategy course. It illustrate more details to me which will help the work. Also the knowledge obtained involve lots of new ideas.
By Wang L•
Feb 22, 2020
By 杨枫•
Aug 19, 2015
This course is very helpful to make me understand the economy and the finance th
By 涂志强•
May 2, 2016
总的来说还是很不错的，但是课程里面有部分内容没有中文字幕，而且考题中有些翻译的不准确，感觉需要花比较大的精力去理解题目，最好是能出中英文对照考题。
By Hendy Z•
Feb 25, 2016
By 李浩•
Jul 4, 2017
学了竞争策略 接着就来学高阶的，中间中断了一段时间，重新学习了一下，还是过了，很开心，优质课程我会复习的，但是会把重心放在英语学习上。
By cloudxiao•
Nov 23, 2016
I've know many skills in competition with many true cases. Thanks!
By Lin D•
Feb 16, 2016
very useful course. And thank for professor's clear instruction.
By funny d•
Dec 29, 2015
An interesting course and thank you for translating it.
By 徐顺便•
Mar 30, 2016
对手市场经济以及价格策略，公司竞争力分析都非常到位。豁然开朗！
By 王志贤•
Jun 27, 2017
IT'S AMAZING!!!
By lilijreey•
Dec 1, 2015
Wonderful.
By Han L•
Aug 14, 2016
great！
By 黄永翔•
Apr 20, 2019
非常好
By 高啟峰•
Jan 25, 2016
超棒
By Javier W•
Apr 30, 2016
整体还是不错的，内容详实紧凑，贴近生活，随堂测验也是个不错的，对课程的一个小结。
但是有几点：
1.中文化翻译感觉好深奥啊，不知道是不是我自己对这方面太缺乏知识了，看得有点绕
2.有些视频加载不出字幕，或者只有英文字幕，对于英语不好的来说，有点小困难
By Sen Z•
Sep 6, 2015
The course is more about business competitive strategy and there are lots of live examples. Thumb up!
By Tong•
Jun 5, 2016
Good content but the Chinese translation is bad, which makes quiz quite obscure in meaning
By owen w•
Dec 29, 2015
课程不错 ，可惜有些课程没有中文字幕，有些试题的翻译不准确。
By 李军•
Apr 8, 2016
总体感觉不错。