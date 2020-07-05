Chevron Left
Back to African cities : An Introduction to Urban Planning

Learner Reviews & Feedback for African cities : An Introduction to Urban Planning by École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

4.7
stars
17 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

This course teached the basics of urban planning in Africa through technical, environmental, social and economical dimensions. It focuses on African cities only. Although, they exemplify well cities in the Global South, and potentially all cities, we will make the African context highly topical. The course is provided by the Urban and Regional community at the Swiss Federal Insitute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL). More information can be found here https://ceat.epfl.ch/...

Top reviews

CC

Jul 4, 2020

I really enjoyed this introduction. It was very thorough and productive, giving the course taker good insights and structure on the world of urban planning particularly in the global south.

FD

Apr 10, 2021

How to front real problems with uncertainty. Please highly recommended to follow all 4 courses series. Please when are you going to publish next series with smart cities and other issues?

By Claire

Jul 5, 2020

I really enjoyed this introduction. It was very thorough and productive, giving the course taker good insights and structure on the world of urban planning particularly in the global south.

By Francisco J C D

Apr 11, 2021

How to front real problems with uncertainty. Please highly recommended to follow all 4 courses series. Please when are you going to publish next series with smart cities and other issues?

By Angela B

Apr 26, 2022

Studied a whole lot. Very insightful course.

By Ghassan M

Feb 28, 2021

Very interesting !

By PENKI R

Dec 26, 2020

Good

By Abhishek K S

Jun 27, 2020

very tough course to complete specially the last Quiz assignment

By Chloé B

Jan 22, 2021

Très bon cours, il devrait être mis à jour cependant.

Placeholder