CC
Jul 4, 2020
I really enjoyed this introduction. It was very thorough and productive, giving the course taker good insights and structure on the world of urban planning particularly in the global south.
FD
Apr 10, 2021
How to front real problems with uncertainty. Please highly recommended to follow all 4 courses series. Please when are you going to publish next series with smart cities and other issues?
By Angela B•
Apr 26, 2022
Studied a whole lot. Very insightful course.
By Ghassan M•
Feb 28, 2021
Very interesting !
By PENKI R•
Dec 26, 2020
Good
By Abhishek K S•
Jun 27, 2020
very tough course to complete specially the last Quiz assignment
By Chloé B•
Jan 22, 2021
Très bon cours, il devrait être mis à jour cependant.