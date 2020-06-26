About this Course

5,446 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 40 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to African Cities and Urban Planning (Part I)

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 68 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Introduction to African Cities and Urban Planning (Part 2)

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Urban Themes

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Urban Functions

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AFRICAN CITIES : AN INTRODUCTION TO URBAN PLANNING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder