This course teached the basics of urban planning in Africa through technical, environmental, social and economical dimensions.
African cities : An Introduction to Urban PlanningÉcole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to African Cities and Urban Planning (Part I)
The state of urbanized zones. What are the big issues and challenges? A first approach to urban planning.
Introduction to African Cities and Urban Planning (Part 2)
Following the first week, we will continue to explore African cities by their issues, the challenges they represent, and the urban models which they are issued.
Urban Themes
Urban planning relies on tools in order to organize transportation, amenities, spaces, and housing. The result is a channeling of urban forms.
Urban Functions
Here we will learn to establish subdivisions step by step.
I really enjoyed this introduction. It was very thorough and productive, giving the course taker good insights and structure on the world of urban planning particularly in the global south.
How to front real problems with uncertainty. Please highly recommended to follow all 4 courses series. Please when are you going to publish next series with smart cities and other issues?
Très bon cours, il devrait être mis à jour cependant.
very tough course to complete specially the last Quiz assignment
