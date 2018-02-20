About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

United Cities and Local Governments of Africa

African Local Government Academy

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Institute for Housing and Urban Development

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to the Course

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Introduction to Urban Finance

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 2

6 hours to complete

Financing Current Expenditures

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

6 hours to complete

Financing Capital Expenditures

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 59 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

3 hours to complete

Financial Decision Making for Municipal Governments

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

