The world is urbanizing fast. In less than a century more than 1 billion people have been urbanized. That translates into the fact that more than half of the world’s population is already living in cities. Experts forecast that very soon Africa will become one of the most urbanized continents. However, almost 70% of world’s urban population is living in the cities where governments are struggling to provide basic services like sanitation, schools, hospitals, and adequate clean water.
The United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) is the umbrella Pan African Organization and the united voice and representative of Local Governments in Africa.
The African Local Governments Academy (ALGA), a Subsidiary Body of UCLG-Africa, is the response of UCLG-Africa to tackle and address the challenges facing Local Governments, as a Strategic Lever for the promotion and anchorage of quality, professionalization & performance at a local, African Level
Erasmus University: a top-100 ranked international research university based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Our academic teaching and research focuses on four areas: health, wealth, culture and governance.
The Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies is part of Erasmus University Rotterdam. IHS operates on a global scale for almost 60 years, by offering post-graduate education, training, advisory services and applied research. We provide capacity building, advisory, research and training services, specializing in developing countries and emerging economies.
Coursers is a bridge for students with literal academic knowhow to cross over to a more professional level of putting theory into practice and that alone enriches our societies.
This is a great course. The content is rich and informing. I'm happy to be a learner here.
The course is really insightful. The videos are very close to the grass root.
This course explains the basics of urban finance, very thorough, and easily understood. Learnt a alot! :)
