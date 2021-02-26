Chevron Left
The world is urbanizing fast. In less than a century more than 1 billion people have been urbanized. That translates into the fact that more than half of the world’s population is already living in cities. Experts forecast that very soon Africa will become one of the most urbanized continents. However, almost 70% of world’s urban population is living in the cities where governments are struggling to provide basic services like sanitation, schools, hospitals, and adequate clean water. The reason is that, their governments do not have enough money. This may also be true also for the city where you live or work. Poor infrastructure affects your daily life. Local governments struggle with mobilizing finances so that they can improve your quality of life but many times they are not aware of the right mechanisms. Imagine that your government wants to know how can they finance cities and they want you to advise – where will you begin with? Our finance experts are bringing their experience right at your Desk through this MOOC. This MOOC has five modules and in five weeks you will learn: • Financial decision making environment in urban systems • Mechanisms for mobilizing local revenues • Innovative mechanisms for financing infrastructure projects through partnerships, and • Financial decision making under uncertainties and risks We will provide you a carefully selected set of literature, quizzes and interactive discussion forums. So join our MOOC and find out the ways to make your city a better place to live in for yourself and for your next generations. (This MOOC was developed in collaboration with the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG-Africa), African Local Governments Academy (ALGA), and Erasmus University Rotterdam)...

TZ

Aug 21, 2019

Coursers is a bridge for students with literal academic knowhow to cross over to a more professional level of putting theory into practice and that alone enriches our societies.

AB

Aug 19, 2019

This is a great course. The content is rich and informing. I'm happy to be a learner here.

By Mawliid K M

Feb 26, 2021

The financing infrastructure in African cities is an excellent course in terms of the topics covered and the approaches employed on for the teaching. The methods used for the planning of the course is accurate and all the videos, resource materials referred, and the testing or reviewing assignments are up to mark.

The only recommendations and suggestions are as follows:

(i) Certificate needs to be complemented with mark sheets/ consolidated mark sheet/memo.

(ii) The certificate is non-credited certificate; therefore, some the employers may hesitate to accept it whether applier is holding no other certificates.

(iii) The videos are not downloadable so it will be difficult to watch with no or low internet connection areas.

(iv) The course can be finished less than a month but the course knowledge is worth for more than six months syllabus then the certificate may be written as one year learning course.

(v) The course could be added preparation of financial budgets and writing business plans.

By TAWANDA Z

Aug 22, 2019

Coursers is a bridge for students with literal academic knowhow to cross over to a more professional level of putting theory into practice and that alone enriches our societies.

By Adamu B

Aug 20, 2019

This is a great course. The content is rich and informing. I'm happy to be a learner here.

By Naveen B

Feb 21, 2018

The course is really insightful. The videos are very close to the grass root.

By Bashe M F

Mar 1, 2021

I have learned in this course alot of concepts about finance, intergovernmental transfer, investment management, local government infrastructure projects financing options/ sources, decision making techniques, methods, taxonomy, types of goods, democracy and governments structure.

It was interesting during the course the teaching videos, puzzles, assignments and inter video questions.

I am thankful to my teachers for their helpful efforts and leting us to learn new concepts on finance. The last not Least I grant my sincere thanks to my course/Classmates for sharing with us thier thoughts, ideas and feeling on the discussion board or forum.

Many thanks to all of you

By Zulaikhah A

Aug 21, 2019

This course was definitely worth the time it took to complete it.

The sessions are indepth and analytical, such that even a beginner can understand the concepts discussed.

I'm grateful I got Financial Aid from Coursera to undergo this course, and I look forward to applying everything I have learnt in my research.

By Winston A W

Dec 17, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By OBED U A

Jul 13, 2021

I Learnt alot

By adu k s

Jul 10, 2020

This Course Provides Great Policy Insights

By Pathias A

Dec 4, 2021

Great content, relatable exexamples.

By Adeyeye R

Jul 18, 2021

I learnt a lot from this course.

By Anefu S A

Jul 9, 2020

I learnt a lot

By BOLE S L

Jan 11, 2021

Pour ma part, seule l'attente qui faut mettre pour permettre aux paires de corriger notre étude de cas reste le point à réadapter. J'ai pas la formule exacte, je proposerais par exemple d'ajouter une légère contrainte qui contraint ceux qui ont déjà fini le travail dé corriger encore au moins 03 autres études de cas avant d'avoir accès à sa note. Dans le Sens, Félicitations, vous avez achevez avec succès votre parcours en ligne. Mais pour avoir accès à votre note/certificat, bien vouloir compléter encore au moins trois corrections d'études de cas de vos paires. Merci!

By Akinyemi K

Feb 27, 2020

It's is an enlightening course, it gave me an idea of how PPP works and why private investors in Lagos State choose to invest in certain ventures (such as: municipal waste and transportation)and LGA. With the knowledge from this course, I am certain I can facilitate a PPP project in my locality

By Priyanka B

Sep 11, 2020

This course explains the basics of urban finance, very thorough, and easily understood. Learnt a alot! :)

