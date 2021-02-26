TZ
Aug 21, 2019
Coursers is a bridge for students with literal academic knowhow to cross over to a more professional level of putting theory into practice and that alone enriches our societies.
AB
Aug 19, 2019
This is a great course. The content is rich and informing. I'm happy to be a learner here.
By Mawliid K M•
Feb 26, 2021
The financing infrastructure in African cities is an excellent course in terms of the topics covered and the approaches employed on for the teaching. The methods used for the planning of the course is accurate and all the videos, resource materials referred, and the testing or reviewing assignments are up to mark.
The only recommendations and suggestions are as follows:
(i) Certificate needs to be complemented with mark sheets/ consolidated mark sheet/memo.
(ii) The certificate is non-credited certificate; therefore, some the employers may hesitate to accept it whether applier is holding no other certificates.
(iii) The videos are not downloadable so it will be difficult to watch with no or low internet connection areas.
(iv) The course can be finished less than a month but the course knowledge is worth for more than six months syllabus then the certificate may be written as one year learning course.
(v) The course could be added preparation of financial budgets and writing business plans.
By TAWANDA Z•
Aug 22, 2019
By Adamu B•
Aug 20, 2019
By Naveen B•
Feb 21, 2018
The course is really insightful. The videos are very close to the grass root.
By Bashe M F•
Mar 1, 2021
I have learned in this course alot of concepts about finance, intergovernmental transfer, investment management, local government infrastructure projects financing options/ sources, decision making techniques, methods, taxonomy, types of goods, democracy and governments structure.
It was interesting during the course the teaching videos, puzzles, assignments and inter video questions.
I am thankful to my teachers for their helpful efforts and leting us to learn new concepts on finance. The last not Least I grant my sincere thanks to my course/Classmates for sharing with us thier thoughts, ideas and feeling on the discussion board or forum.
Many thanks to all of you
By Zulaikhah A•
Aug 21, 2019
This course was definitely worth the time it took to complete it.
The sessions are indepth and analytical, such that even a beginner can understand the concepts discussed.
I'm grateful I got Financial Aid from Coursera to undergo this course, and I look forward to applying everything I have learnt in my research.
By Winston A W•
Dec 17, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By OBED U A•
Jul 13, 2021
I Learnt alot
By adu k s•
Jul 10, 2020
This Course Provides Great Policy Insights
By Pathias A•
Dec 4, 2021
Great content, relatable exexamples.
By Adeyeye R•
Jul 18, 2021
I learnt a lot from this course.
By Anefu S A•
Jul 9, 2020
I learnt a lot
By BOLE S L•
Jan 11, 2021
Pour ma part, seule l'attente qui faut mettre pour permettre aux paires de corriger notre étude de cas reste le point à réadapter. J'ai pas la formule exacte, je proposerais par exemple d'ajouter une légère contrainte qui contraint ceux qui ont déjà fini le travail dé corriger encore au moins 03 autres études de cas avant d'avoir accès à sa note. Dans le Sens, Félicitations, vous avez achevez avec succès votre parcours en ligne. Mais pour avoir accès à votre note/certificat, bien vouloir compléter encore au moins trois corrections d'études de cas de vos paires. Merci!
By Akinyemi K•
Feb 27, 2020
It's is an enlightening course, it gave me an idea of how PPP works and why private investors in Lagos State choose to invest in certain ventures (such as: municipal waste and transportation)and LGA. With the knowledge from this course, I am certain I can facilitate a PPP project in my locality
By Priyanka B•
Sep 11, 2020
This course explains the basics of urban finance, very thorough, and easily understood. Learnt a alot! :)