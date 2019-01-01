Profile

    Somesh is working as an academic staff with the ‘Managing and Financing Urban Infrastructure (MFUI)’ group at the Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies (IHS), Erasmus University Rotterdam. He is involved in teaching, research, advisory and designing tailor made training programs. His educational qualifications include Bachelor in Civil Engineering, Masters’ in Urban Planning and Masters’ in Urban Management and Development. His main areas of focus are sustainable urban transport, environmental planning and policy, green and smart infrastructure, and climate change adaptation and mitigation planning. He specializes in designing decision support systems for urban management and governance. He has developed Sustainable Benefits Assessment Methodology (SBA), Travel Demand Forecasting Model, Transport Emission Estimation Model, Integrated Model for Low-cost Sustainable Transport Planning, and web-based decision support system for Climate Change and Variability Assessment. Somesh is an expert on Remote Sensing and Geographical Information Systems (RS and GIS) and has developed several applications of GIS applied in climate change impact assessment, vulnerability assessment, national and local level policy making, land-use planning and sustainable development planning.

    Financing Infrastructure in African Cities

