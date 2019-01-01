Meine Pieter van Dijk (PhD Economics Free University Amsterdam) is an economist and professor of Water Services Management at UNESCO-IHE Institute for Water Education in Delft and professor of Urban management in emerging economies at the Economic Faculty of the Erasmus University in Rotterdam (EUR), both in the Netherlands. He is member of the research school CERES. He worked on and in developing countries since 1973 and as a consultant for NGOs, the Asian Development Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, the World Bank, different bilateral donors and UN agencies.