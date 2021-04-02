By Margaret C•
Apr 2, 2021
I am a non-specialist taking this course simply for interest, and so have not done an upgrade. Nevertheless it has been extremely interesting, both in the lectures by Professor Ellen Hillbom and in the freely available PDF course material. The presentation is unspectacular, but that puts a better emphasis on understanding the contents covered - less dazzling viewing but more thinking. I feel I have learned a lot and am very grateful to Lund University for making this course available to the public through Coursera.
By Jumayra K•
Aug 26, 2021
It was excellent course and great information to know about african history and boost knowledge.
By Shanell G•
Jan 2, 2022
There is no one grading work, no one to contact. I needed credits to graduate from my school and missed my graduation date because of this.
By Ernesto P H•
Apr 4, 2022
Muy interesante y muy divertida forma de aprender muchos conceptoss nuevos de Geografía Económica e Historia Económica.
By Yurico C•
Mar 9, 2022
easy and
By Pablo P R•
Aug 6, 2021
The content is very good, the info it uses is vast and full of empyrical examples. The only thing I would change is the book recommendation, the optional one, which I've found to be very similar to the lectures given by professor Hilbom.
By Mary O•
May 10, 2021
The course was very informative and it will be a very good source for anyone who wants to learn more about Africa.
By Johannes H H•
Mar 28, 2021
Very boring.