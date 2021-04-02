Chevron Left
Back to African development – from the past to the present

Learner Reviews & Feedback for African development – from the past to the present by Lund University

3.7
stars
22 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

African development – from the past to the present -- offers a unique economic history perspective on Africa's development. Over a period of five weeks, the course covers a logical account of historical events and decisions that have shaped the current political-economical landscape of Sub-Saharan Africa - from the pre-colonial and the colonial era, to the era of liberalisation, modern day Africa and the future prospects of the continent. One does not need to have a dedicated historical interest to benefit from the course. The course targets a broad range of professional groups, actors, organisations and curious individuals - all sharing a common interest in improving their understanding of the limitations and opportunities inherent in the Sub-Saharan African continent....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for African development – from the past to the present

By Margaret C

Apr 2, 2021

I am a non-specialist taking this course simply for interest, and so have not done an upgrade. Nevertheless it has been extremely interesting, both in the lectures by Professor Ellen Hillbom and in the freely available PDF course material. The presentation is unspectacular, but that puts a better emphasis on understanding the contents covered - less dazzling viewing but more thinking. I feel I have learned a lot and am very grateful to Lund University for making this course available to the public through Coursera.

By Jumayra K

Aug 26, 2021

It was excellent course and great information to know about african history and boost knowledge.

By Shanell G

Jan 2, 2022

​There is no one grading work, no one to contact. I needed credits to graduate from my school and missed my graduation date because of this.

By Ernesto P H

Apr 4, 2022

Muy interesante y muy divertida forma de aprender muchos conceptoss nuevos de Geografía Económica e Historia Económica.

By Yurico C

Mar 9, 2022

easy and

By Pablo P R

Aug 6, 2021

T​he content is very good, the info it uses is vast and full of empyrical examples. The only thing I would change is the book recommendation, the optional one, which I've found to be very similar to the lectures given by professor Hilbom.

By Mary O

May 10, 2021

The course was very informative and it will be a very good source for anyone who wants to learn more about Africa.

By Johannes H H

Mar 28, 2021

Very boring.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder