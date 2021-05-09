About this Course

What you will learn

  • A​ppreciate the historical poltical-economical conditions having shaped current day Sub-Saharan Africa.

  • A​ primer into approaching economical development from an economical-historical point of departure.

Lund University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction

Week 2

The pre-colonial era

Week 3

The colonial era

Week 4

The independence era - booms and busts

