QA
Jul 18, 2020
Very rich syllabus and highly interesting course. Thinking of applying for MSc. in Agric Economics, I never give it a thought until I took this course. Thanks to the University of Western AUSTRALIA.
RP
Jul 3, 2021
The whole course gave me economic insight of the agriculture. Also, prepared me to see the agriculture projects and products from the economic perspective's. I thoroughly enjoyed the sessions.
By Naing M T•
Dec 22, 2017
Excellent course and presenter! I is very useful to revise important economic and environmental concepts and also to learn more agriculture. It is very useful for me.
Thanks Prof. David
By Soham A•
Aug 7, 2016
It's a beautiful course! Not only did I learn more (than I estimated) about economics and agriculture, there was also a nice balance between theory and practical applications. The recommended readings are relatable and reinforce the content of the videos. As a teacher, Dave is careful to present both sides of any issue (for example, he presents both gylphosate as the largest used herbicide, while maintaining that it is also very controversial). Pannell Discussions are a delight to read, since they deliver the intended content without sounding like research papers, which sometimes they may actually be based upon. It's wonderful to see such researchers having the patience to blog about such issues online! At a more subtle level, things like the location choices (farms for the agricultural weeks and buildings for institutional/policy weeks), altering background music - all made enriched my experience!
Ofcourse, I think I will still have to brush up my concepts from time to time (since an online course can not replace internalization of a subject through rigorous comprehension and examination), and ofcourse I have quite a lot more to "learn" in this area (who doesn't? :P).
But the course was a very informative, balanced and highly interesting introduction for me!
By Quam A•
Jul 19, 2020
By Roshan p•
Jul 4, 2021
By Yusuf T•
Feb 6, 2019
As an agro-food value chain and private sector development consultant and pharma and agro-food industries operations executive, this course "Agriculture, Economics and Nature" presented by Prof. David Pannell has improved my experience and knowledge. Prof. David Pannell really well-prepared the course lessons. I highly recommend this course if you want to learn modern and sustainable management of agriculture, its economy and conservation of the nature and biodiversity with key challenges and pathways, take this course on Coursera. Thank you Prof. David Pannell, University of Western Australia and Coursera.
By Comfort A•
Jul 6, 2020
I have a passion for agriculture and providing quality foods for the less privileged. With this course I have discovered that being a good farmer goes beyond planting your seeds into the soil, but ensuring you have a good economic and agricultural plan to sustain you in all market settings.
Thanks David Panell for your insightful lectures.
By Seema T•
Jun 26, 2020
This was a fantastic learning experience. Professor Pannell is a brilliant teacher, researcher, reasoner, economist! This course was interesting, relevant and useful - I highly recommend it.
By Amos O•
Apr 4, 2020
A wonderful course indeed. Vital concepts in agricultural economics, environment and policy aptly explained. Recommended for anyone interested in getting a grasp of the subject.
By Ehab G•
Mar 8, 2019
This course is highly informative for a beginner. The materials provided are so useful. I enjoyed the whole learning experience as an outsider from another field of knowledge.
By Amboge S•
Feb 4, 2018
I learnt a lot that I think it will help me in my field. Thou they are all like revision but the approach to the teaching were interesting to me.
By Farjana A•
Mar 9, 2019
Appropriate course to know about agricultural ecomics and also about environmental concern related to agriculture....
By Alex A G•
Mar 16, 2019
Excellent introduction to agricultural economics.
By Peter D•
Feb 10, 2019
I enjoyed the class and it was very insightful.
By Sunidhi M•
Mar 24, 2019
Felt very mechanical. In-depth explanation would have been more interesting.
By David T•
Feb 6, 2017
An exceptional course. The breadth of material is wide, and yet there is a lot of detail and some quite specific instruction. The pace is good - each module covers just enough before moving on to the next topic, so it's engaging without being overwhelming. There's a good range of discussions, from economic theory, practical case studies and interviews with farmers. It builds on what I've learned elsewhere, so will be useful for real-world application.
By Debbie J•
Sep 21, 2018
Really enjoyed this course and learnt a lot of valuable information. Having recently entered the agricultural industry as a small scale cattle producer, it was good to get a better understanding of the economics of the industry and some of the considerations for ensuring the sustainability of the environment. Pitched at the right level with very relevant content. Will be looking to do further study, possible at a more formal level. Thank you.
By J B•
Nov 23, 2017
Excellent course and presenter. I just think that you kind of need a special calculator to do the NPV calculations and the older alternative formula should have been discussed as well (especially considering the people in Africa who do not always have the best equipment available). Thanks Prof. David!! I enjoyed your insight.
By K.A.T.K. K•
Jun 21, 2020
I was able to get a lot of information and a good knowledge about the agriculture economic.I appreciate the introduction as well as the floating of this course.I think this course pointed out me a way to reach my goals.This course must be a great resource if someone want to touch the agriculture economic with nature.
By Pierre P D•
Jun 16, 2020
This course is very important and cover almost entirely the agricultural economics field. Through this course I discover and learn a lot that why now I feel very improvement of my level and can discuss and exchange about agriculture issues and challenges linked to social, economic and environnemental aspects.
By Patrick K•
Mar 27, 2018
I have a masters in Agricultural Economics and majored in resource and environmental economics. This course just summarizes my 4-year Bsc and 2 years Masters Programme. I will recommend it to anyone who wants to begin a PhD in Agricultural Economics. It is a good way to think of your project topics.
By Federico F•
Sep 25, 2016
It's really about economics in its broader meaning: how different natural, social, and financial aspects play together to set present and future of farmers and the communities they live in.
I highly recommend this course to anyone, even if not specifically interested in agriculture economics.
By Yoza M•
Jun 26, 2017
My field is Investments, but I have been interested in pursuing a career in Agriculture - but not really taking the next step or learning about it. Doing this course has made me 100% sure of my decision. It was quite interesting, informative and certainly educational. Thank you very much!
By Ignacio M C•
Jan 27, 2018
David Panell great professor. The course was really interesting for me to introduce me in agricultural issues since I already had the economic background. Great to be aware about the role of nutrients and pesticides in the consideration for production planning. Thanks for this course.
By Moahludi M•
Mar 22, 2021
Agriculture, Economics and Nature has been a great course for my arigriculture knowledge, I really enjoyed the course to the full and it will definitly add value for me in the agri-sector and the importance of how everything works hand in hand to get the best results at all cost.
By Stefano D S•
Apr 12, 2021
What a Wonderful Course. Thanks to David and everyone else that put in huge amounts of effort to provide such an insightful and broad course. I truly learned a lot and will be implementing a lot of what I have learned here on our family farm in Brazil.