About this Course

15,505 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Western Australia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(6,387 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Agricultural production and prices, and agriculture’s reliance on natural resources

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 63 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Resource and environmental challenges facing agriculture

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 64 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The economics of agricultural inputs

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The economics of land conservation

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 84 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AGRICULTURE, ECONOMICS AND NATURE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder