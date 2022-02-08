Sound economic thinking is crucial for farmers because they depend on good economic decision making to survive. Governments depend on economic information to make good policy decisions on behalf of the community. This course will help you to contribute to better decision making by farmers, or by agencies servicing agriculture, and it will help you to understand why farmers respond to policies and economic opportunities in the ways they do.
Agricultural production and prices, and agriculture’s reliance on natural resources
Week 1 provides a history of agricultural production and prices, an examination into the reasons behind changes in production and prices, and discussions of the 2007 global food crisis and agriculture’s usage of resources.
Resource and environmental challenges facing agriculture
Week 2 addresses the agricultural issues of water availability, peak phosphorus, herbicide resistance, and climate change.
The economics of agricultural inputs
Week 3 looks at the relationship between inputs and outputs, the optimal level of an input, the question of pollution from inputs, and flat payoff functions.
The economics of land conservation
Week 4 focuses on evaluating land conservation practices, weighing benefits and costs correctly, non-economic factors, and provides an example in conservation agriculture.
This course is highly informative for a beginner. The materials provided are so useful. I enjoyed the whole learning experience as an outsider from another field of knowledge.
This is fantastic course, This course relates with true world examples and focus more on practical education. Thank you coursera for such a nice course.
Interesting material, good presentation and explanations. Provided some incentive to undertake other similar MOOC's if they become available.
Its a great learning experience and I enjoyed studying farm economics, nature, and agriculture. Thank you for a pleasant learning experience.
