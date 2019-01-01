UWA School of Agriculture and Environment
David Pannell is Professor of agricultural and resource economics in the UWA School of Agriculture and Environment at the University of Western Australia. He has a wealth of experience in the economics of agriculture, natural resources and the environment, including publication of seven books and 200 journal articles and book chapters. His research has been recognised with awards from the USA, Australia, Canada and the UK, including in 2009 a Eureka Prize – Australia’s most prestigious science prize. He enjoys communicating to a large audience, including through his widely-read blog, www.pannelldiscussions.net.
David is Director of the Centre for Environmental Economics and Policy; Distinguished Fellow and past president of the Australian Agricultural and Resource Economics Society; Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia and was an ARC Federation Fellow (2007-2012). His research includes the economics of farming systems, agri-environmental policy; farmer adoption of innovative practices; the economics of land and water conservation; and risk in agriculture.