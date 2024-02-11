This course on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for software development explores the use of AI large language models such as ChatGPT, Bard, and others and their potential benefits and challenges. Through examples and hands-on activities, you will develop an understanding of the ways in which AI can speed up software development tasks and free up time for more creative and strategic work.
AI for Efficient Programming: Harnessing the Power of LLMs
What you'll learn
You'll learn the basics of AI's potential for efficient programming, the ethics of AI use, and how different LLMs work for common coding tasks.
November 2023
13 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
This module provides a general overview of AI Large Language Models, how this technology will change software development, and ethical considerations for using LLMs when creating code and software.
3 videos4 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts
This module covers using LLMs to write, debug, and plan your coding project, as well as how LLMs can help with common refactoring tasks.
4 videos2 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts2 plugins
This module covers how to use LLMs to properly annotate your code and to understand code and functions that you did not write.
4 videos2 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts2 plugins
This bonus section covers possible uses and caveats for LLMs in bioinformatics, particularly when working with private data.
1 video1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt2 plugins
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.