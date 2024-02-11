Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
AI for Efficient Programming: Harnessing the Power of LLMs
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

AI for Efficient Programming: Harnessing the Power of LLMs

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Elizabeth Humphries, PhD
Carrie Wright, PhD
Candace Savonen, MS

Instructors: Elizabeth Humphries, PhD

Beginner level

Recommended experience

12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • You'll learn the basics of AI's potential for efficient programming, the ethics of AI use, and how different LLMs work for common coding tasks.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

13 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

This module provides a general overview of AI Large Language Models, how this technology will change software development, and ethical considerations for using LLMs when creating code and software.

What's included

3 videos4 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts

This module covers using LLMs to write, debug, and plan your coding project, as well as how LLMs can help with common refactoring tasks.

What's included

4 videos2 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts2 plugins

This module covers how to use LLMs to properly annotate your code and to understand code and functions that you did not write.

What's included

4 videos2 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts2 plugins

This bonus section covers possible uses and caveats for LLMs in bioinformatics, particularly when working with private data.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt2 plugins

Instructors

Offered by

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

