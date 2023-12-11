Universidades Anáhuac
AI para docentes: Transforma tu enseñanza con ChatGPT
AI para docentes: Transforma tu enseñanza con ChatGPT

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Karim Fernando Pedro Fernandez
Anna Karina Cruz López
Guillermo del Jesús Valdez Ramayo

Instructors: Karim Fernando Pedro Fernandez

4.9

(19 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Utilizarás la IA para innovar en la enseñanza. Podrás fomentar mayor interacción en el aula.

Details to know

Assessments

29 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

What's included

4 readings1 discussion prompt

What's included

6 videos5 readings11 assignments2 discussion prompts

What's included

5 videos13 readings10 assignments2 discussion prompts1 plugin

What's included

4 videos4 readings8 assignments2 discussion prompts

What's included

2 readings1 plugin

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.8 (5 ratings)
Karim Fernando Pedro Fernandez
2 Courses
Anna Karina Cruz López
1 Course

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 19

4.9

19 reviews

  • 5 stars

    89.47%

  • 4 stars

    10.52%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

MJ
5

Reviewed on Dec 10, 2023

LA
5

Reviewed on Nov 29, 2023

YC
5

Reviewed on Feb 20, 2024

