KJ
Jan 3, 2022
Professor Ding's teaching is conscientious and the lectures are clearly explained
EC
Aug 6, 2019
整體上, 是值得推薦的入門課程, 把machine learning的基本課程與熱門的topics提出來講. 習題的內容算簡單, 大部份在檢驗觀念.
By Alan•
Apr 26, 2020
Lecturer explains concepts very clearly and explanations are easy to understand. I am so interested in AI and trying to find a way to get into the field. The course is so good for someone like me to get started. I give 4 stars because there are some obviously wrong answers for some questions and some learners also point out by using forum. However, lecturer or TA doesn't reply. Beside, I also try to contact with lecturer via NTU email but still no any response. I think this is the most worst point at this lecture. Thanks.
By kuo j•
Jan 4, 2022
By Eli C•
Aug 7, 2019
By 東衢 白•
Mar 12, 2022
非常有幫助！很適合先修
By Pin-Yu C•
Jul 6, 2020
NICE!!!!
By 劉亦倩•
Oct 11, 2021
老師講解清楚，習題測驗也算簡單，主要是檢驗觀念