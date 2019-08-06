本課程第二部分著重在和人工智慧密不可分的機器學習。課程內容包含了機器學習基礎理論（包含 1990 年代發展的VC理論）、分類器（包含決策樹及支援向量機）、神經網路（包含深度學習）及增強式學習（包含深度增強式學習。
人工智慧：機器學習與理論基礎 (Artificial Intelligence - Learning & Theory)National Taiwan University
About this Course
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Concept learning
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 73 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Computational Learning Theory
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 120 min)
2 hours to complete
Classification
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 114 min)
3 hours to complete
Neural Network and Deep learning
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 151 min)
by ECAug 6, 2019
整體上, 是值得推薦的入門課程, 把machine learning的基本課程與熱門的topics提出來講. 習題的內容算簡單, 大部份在檢驗觀念.
by KJJan 3, 2022
Professor Ding's teaching is conscientious and the lectures are clearly explained
