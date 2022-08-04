Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mindfulness_An Approach to Stress Reduction by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
About the Course
An essential guide to cultivating a healthy mindset and a stress-free lifestyle through practicing the art of mindfulness meditation—a discipline that ultimately leads to a profound understanding ourselves and our surroundings.
Mindfulness is a simple, yet effective practice achievable by all people of all ages. It alleviates stress and negativity, while it restores a calm and serene lifestyle. Learning the practice of mindfulness is straightforward and its benefits come fast. In this course, we provide essential tips through sample guided meditations to get you started on living a happier and less stressful life. Take a deep breath, relax, and focus your attention.
The class will consist of lecture videos, which are around 10 minutes in length. These contain 1-2 integrated quiz questions per video. There will also be assignments as a review of practices taught in lecture....