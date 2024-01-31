Khalifa University
Arabic for Beginners: Arabic Alphabet and Phonology
Khalifa University

Arabic for Beginners: Arabic Alphabet and Phonology

This course is part of Arabic for Beginners Specialization

Taught in English

Dr. Sami Bachir Mejri

Instructor: Dr. Sami Bachir Mejri

What you'll learn

  • Recognize and identify the Arabic Alphabet and numbers.

  • Distinguish between the feminine and masculine language specifics.

  • Practice elementary Arabic through listening, reading and writing tasks, and assessments.

  • Listen to audiovisual artifacts and make sense of and reflections about different personal, work, and life situations.

There are 5 modules in this course

Arabic العَرَبِيةُ is the classical language of the sixth century, a time frame that coincides with birth and early life of the prophet Mohammad (pbuh). Arabic derives from the Afro-asiatic family of languages and is spoken by 300 million people across the world and mainly in North Africa, the Middle East, and the horn of Africa. The globalized nature of education, economics, trade, and politics have shown that learning a second language is a critical component of understanding other cultures and establishing a universal career path. The Arabic Alphabet الحُرُوف العَرَبِيَّة is made of 28 letters and is written from right to left in a cursive style where vowels are placed above or below the letters. In this module students will learn brief history and fun facts about the Arabic language. Students will also learn the Arabic Alphabet and numbers.

2 videos2 readings1 quiz

The Arabic Alphabet الحُرُوف العَرَبِيَّة is made of 28 letters and is written from right to left in a cursive style where vowels are placed above or below the letters. In this module students will learn brief history and fun facts about the Arabic language. Students will also learn the Arabic Alphabet and numbers.

4 videos1 reading2 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This module introduces you to Arabic words for the numbers 1 - 20 as well as the seven days of the week.

2 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module covers many common greeting phrases and colors.

2 videos1 quiz

This module builds on the previous one as it introduces the learner to other commonly used phrases and day-to-day expressions.

7 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Dr. Sami Bachir Mejri
Khalifa University
3 Courses1,638 learners

