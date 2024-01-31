Arabic for Beginners: Arabic Alphabet and Phonology

The Arabic specialization is intended for learners with little to no prior knowledge of Arabic. The specialization focuses on providing learners with a well-rounded understanding of the language.
Firstly, learners will master the recognition and identification of the Arabic Alphabet and numbers, laying the foundational skills essential for effective communication. Furthermore, learners will delve into the nuances of gender-specific language by distinguishing between the feminine and masculine aspects, contributing to a more nuanced and culturally sensitive use of Arabic. The curriculum also places a strong emphasis on practical application, as students engage in elementary Arabic reading and writing exercises, honing their linguistic abilities. To enhance conversational proficiency, the specialization integrates audiovisual aids and group work, fostering an immersive learning experience. Lastly, students will broaden their communicative competence by describing and comparing a variety of topics relevant to their lives, ensuring that language acquisition is not only functional but also culturally contextualized. This approach creates a dynamic and engaging environment, facilitating a holistic and effective Arabic language learning experience. This course is the first of a three-course specialization in elementary Arabic. It begins with an introduction to the phonology and script of Modern Standard Arabic. During this initial phase, the learners are also introduced to common greetings, expressions, and simple phrases.