Khalifa University
Arabic for Beginners Specialization
Khalifa University

Arabic for Beginners Specialization

Learn Modern Arabic Language for Beginners. Experience the Arabic culture and master beginner-intermediate level Arabic language for day-to-day communications.

Taught in English

Dr. Sami Bachir Mejri

Instructor: Dr. Sami Bachir Mejri

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(8 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Recognize and identify the Arabic Alphabet and numbers.

  • Practice elementary Arabic through listening, reading and writing tasks, and assessments.

  • Focus on enriching your vocabulary and cultural understanding.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(8 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Khalifa University
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Arabic for Beginners: Arabic Alphabet and Phonology

Course 16 hours

What you'll learn

  • Recognize and identify the Arabic Alphabet and numbers.

  • Distinguish between the feminine and masculine language specifics.

  • Practice elementary Arabic through listening, reading and writing tasks, and assessments.

  • Listen to audiovisual artifacts and make sense of and reflections about different personal, work, and life situations.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Common Arabic expressions
Category: Phonology and script of Modern Standard Arabic
Category: Introduction of elementary grammatical features
Category: Common Arabic greetings
Category: Simple Arabic phrases

Arabic for Beginners: Communicating in Arabic Culture

Course 29 hours

What you'll learn

  • Focus on enriching your vocabulary and cultural understanding.

  • Describe the world around you, from 'Senses and Body Parts' to 'Time and Location.'

  • Master the language of 'Daily Routines and Functions.'

Skills you'll gain

Category: Introduction to Arabic culture
Category: Preferences in Arabic
Category: Essential Arabic vocabulary
Category: Basic structure and formulation of sentences in Arabic
Category: Everyday Arabic phrases

Arabic for Beginners: Arabic in the Workplace

Course 38 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explore 'Education Vocabulary' for academic discussions.

  • Navigate 'Work and Money' for professional interactions.

  • Delve into 'Body Parts, Body Language, and Sports terminology' for expressive communication.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Arabic vocabulary for body parts and exercise
Category: Arabic in diverse workplace
Category: Arabic in education
Category: Arabic in technology

Instructor

Dr. Sami Bachir Mejri
Khalifa University
3 Courses1,686 learners

Offered by

Khalifa University

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions