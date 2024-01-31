This course is the second of a three-course specialization in elementary Arabic. Communicating in Arabic Culture begins with specifically delving into terms related to education and school-related terminology. Speaking Arabic as a second language in a culturally and internationally diverse workspace can offer significant rewards.
Arabic for Beginners: Communicating in Arabic Culture
Focus on enriching your vocabulary and cultural understanding.
Describe the world around you, from 'Senses and Body Parts' to 'Time and Location.'
Master the language of 'Daily Routines and Functions.'
January 2024
18 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
This module focuses on the everyday phrases of interpersonal communication both in personal and professional settings.
What's included
7 videos3 readings6 quizzes
This module will focus on how the basic restructuring and formulation of sentences in the Arabic language.
What's included
5 videos3 readings6 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Learning a second language requires the learner to engage in and explore the cultural frameworks of language and those who speak it. This Module focuses on the cultural and traditional celebrations within the Arabic speaking world. The activities will also center around historical and contemporary landmarks within some Arabic countries.
What's included
3 videos1 reading3 quizzes
