Arabic for Beginners: Communicating in Arabic Culture
This course is part of Arabic for Beginners Specialization

Taught in English

Dr. Sami Bachir Mejri

Instructor: Dr. Sami Bachir Mejri

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Focus on enriching your vocabulary and cultural understanding.

  • Describe the world around you, from 'Senses and Body Parts' to 'Time and Location.'

  • Master the language of 'Daily Routines and Functions.'

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

18 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

This module focuses on the everyday phrases of interpersonal communication both in personal and professional settings.

What's included

7 videos3 readings6 quizzes

This module will focus on how the basic restructuring and formulation of sentences in the Arabic language.

What's included

5 videos3 readings6 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Learning a second language requires the learner to engage in and explore the cultural frameworks of language and those who speak it. This Module focuses on the cultural and traditional celebrations within the Arabic speaking world. The activities will also center around historical and contemporary landmarks within some Arabic countries.

What's included

3 videos1 reading3 quizzes

Learning a second language requires the learner to engage in and explore the cultural frameworks of language and those who speak it. This Module focuses on the cultural and traditional celebrations within the Arabic speaking world. The activities will also center around historical and contemporary landmarks within some Arabic countries.

What's included

3 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Dr. Sami Bachir Mejri
Khalifa University
3 Courses1,638 learners

Offered by

Khalifa University

