May 18, 2022
the course provided a very useul and a huge amount of knowledge! grateful for the this opportunity to take this course!
Apr 13, 2022
An exceptional course with remarkable slides. It is very understandable.
By G D•
Jan 10, 2022
This is an excellent course on topics that are very important in biological and medical science. They are especially important in my field (clinical haematology and oncology). As just one example, many tyrosine kinase inhibitors effective against various malignancies have been developed. These agents inhibit pathways driving uncontrolled proliferation of the malignant cells. Knowledge of these pathways is essential for development of these and other new treatments for many diseases, not just cancer. I think that the professor presented the material in about as clear and concise a manner as is possible. I should note that my background in medicine and research in biochemistry made the material very comprehensible to me, and I knew quite a bit of it already. Nevertheless, I think that anyone with even minimal knowledge or interest in biology, biochemistry, medicine, etc., would benefit from this course, especially in view of the importance of the topics.
By Wee F C•
Apr 27, 2022
This is a very interesting course, and useful in understanding the cell signaling pathways. This is very useful for understanding the development of cancer cells, their metastasis using cells signals. It is also useful to understand and try to explain some of the cells signals that maybe affected by messengers cells. The professor who taught this explains well with his diagrams and teaching.
By preyanka•
May 5, 2022
this is a fantastic course. I learned a lot. But since we can not download any slide, this is a disadvantage since there are a lot of images essential to understand the signaling. So i would like to request to avail the option of dowloading the slides.
By Juan F C•
Jul 18, 2021
Great course, simply awesome! All the topics are very interesting, the lectures include graphs and images illustrating the molecular pathways which makes them engaging. Professor Kim is great.
By Juan C R N•
Aug 2, 2021
Excelente! Me pareció que el curso proveee conocimientos muy adecuados para quienes empiezan con el estudio de las cascadas de senalización celular.
By adriana z•
Jul 18, 2021
The course is complete. Extremely didactic and objective.Great for those who want to get started in the field, or even learn the main concepts.
By Ishika T•
May 19, 2022
By C T•
Apr 14, 2022
By OJASWI B•
Jul 17, 2021
This course is extremely helpful to understand cell signaling.
By MOHAMMAD G A A•
Mar 22, 2022
Amazing course
By Parnia k•
Apr 4, 2022
I benefited hugely by this course. It was an informatic course about major signaling pathways. It did not go into all the details of each signaling pathway but provided basic and important information. so, It is so suitable for people with no background. The only problem was the english subtitle, some words were mistransleted and It could be confusing.