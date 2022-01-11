Chevron Left
Back to Basic Principles of Cell Signaling

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Basic Principles of Cell Signaling by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

4.8
stars
24 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

The coordination of life in multicellular organisms is precisely controlled by cells via various internal and external signals. Cells depend on different types of signals to regulate their growth, division, metabolism as well as death. Signals are growth factors or hormones produced and secreted by other cells. Some signals such as nutrients are in the form of molecules from the environment. Signaling molecules are sensed by direct binding to specific receptor molecules. Depending on the biochemical properties and ways of molecules changes, we can group various signaling events in defined pathways. Throughout specific signal transduction pathways, a signal can modulate cellular activities and gene expression, thereby leading to changes in cell growth, metabolism, differentiation, or many other cellular functions. When genetic mutations or biochemical changes occur in key proteins of certain cellular signaling pathways, cellular homeostasis can be disrupted, thus triggering tissue malfunctions, itiation or spread of cancer, or developmental anomalies. Dissecting biochemical principles of these cell signaling pathways is essential for us to better understand mechanisms of both normal cells and pathological conditions, therefore our knowledge on signal transduction will provide valuable information to develop effective therapeutic agents to fight against diseases.. This 6 week-course will give you a solid introduction to the basic fundamentals of cell signaling. I will first define the concept of cell signaling and introduces major types of cellular signaling events. Throughout 6 weeks, we will study biochemical basis of electrical signaling, chemical signaling as well as gap junction-mediated signaling pathways. We will also learn about key principles underlying signal transduction pathways by studying significance of protein-protein interactions and signaling second messengers. In the end of each week, dysregulated cell signaling in pathological conditions such as cancer and diabetes will be presented and discussed. Everyone knows that cell signaling is essential for sustaining life. How can you explain insulin actions in lowering glucose in biochemical details? What can be the fundamental mode of oxygen sensing in our body? Have you ever thought about ways of how we can specifically remove or kill certain types of rapidly-growing cancer cells? Cell signaling accompanies various biochemical strategies to sense and transmit signals inside our cells. Without fine control of those signaling processes, cells, tissues, and organisms cannot maintain life....

Top reviews

IT

May 18, 2022

the course provided a very useul and a huge amount of knowledge! grateful for the this opportunity to take this course!

T

Apr 13, 2022

An exceptional course with remarkable slides. It is very understandable.

Filter by:

1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for Basic Principles of Cell Signaling

By G D

Jan 10, 2022

T​his is an excellent course on topics that are very important in biological and medical science. They are especially important in my field (clinical haematology and oncology). As just one example, many tyrosine kinase inhibitors effective against various malignancies have been developed. These agents inhibit pathways driving uncontrolled proliferation of the malignant cells. Knowledge of these pathways is essential for development of these and other new treatments for many diseases, not just cancer. I think that the professor presented the material in about as clear and concise a manner as is possible. I should note that my background in medicine and research in biochemistry made the material very comprehensible to me, and I knew quite a bit of it already. Nevertheless, I think that anyone with even minimal knowledge or interest in biology, biochemistry, medicine, etc., would benefit from this course, especially in view of the importance of the topics.

By Wee F C

Apr 27, 2022

This is a very interesting course, and useful in understanding the cell signaling pathways. This is very useful for understanding the development of cancer cells, their metastasis using cells signals. It is also useful to understand and try to explain some of the cells signals that maybe affected by messengers cells. The professor who taught this explains well with his diagrams and teaching.

By preyanka

May 5, 2022

t​his is a fantastic course. I learned a lot. But since we can not download any slide, this is a disadvantage since there are a lot of images essential to understand the signaling. So i would like to request to avail the option of dowloading the slides.

By Juan F C

Jul 18, 2021

Great course, simply awesome! All the topics are very interesting, the lectures include graphs and images illustrating the molecular pathways which makes them engaging. Professor Kim is great.

By Juan C R N

Aug 2, 2021

Excelente! Me pareció que el curso proveee conocimientos muy adecuados para quienes empiezan con el estudio de las cascadas de senalización celular.

By adriana z

Jul 18, 2021

The course is complete. Extremely didactic and objective.Great for those who want to get started in the field, or even learn the main concepts.

By Ishika T

May 19, 2022

the course provided a very useul and a huge amount of knowledge! grateful for the this opportunity to take this course!

By C T

Apr 14, 2022

An exceptional course with remarkable slides. It is very understandable.

By OJASWI B

Jul 17, 2021

This course is extremely helpful to understand cell signaling.

By MOHAMMAD G A A

Mar 22, 2022

Amazing course

By Parnia k

Apr 4, 2022

I benefited hugely by this course. It was an informatic course about major signaling pathways. It did not go into all the details of each signaling pathway but provided basic and important information. so, It is so suitable for people with no background. The only problem was the english subtitle, some words were mistransleted and It could be confusing.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder