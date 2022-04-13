About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1 : Introduction of Cell Signaling & Electrical Signaling

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2: Receptor tyrosine kinase signaling

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 3: Receptor serine/threonine kinase signaling

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 4: G protein coupled receptor signaling

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min)

