By Muna S A A•
Apr 10, 2020
دورة تدريبية رائعة في مجال التحول الرقمي واستفدت منها الكثير
By Aysha S A D•
Apr 21, 2019
very interesting topic. The content in the course are new and valuable.
By Alia M A S A K•
Apr 18, 2020
دورة التحول الرقمي كانت ممتازة ومفيدة جداً
شكراً لم
By علي س س م ا•
May 15, 2019
الدورة مفيدة جداً
By saif a a m a•
Mar 30, 2019
thanks soooooo much
By 1802008•
Apr 16, 2020
good
By Fatima A N•
Apr 6, 2020
Great
By 34344•
May 17, 2020
ش
By ZAINAB S I H A•
May 26, 2020
طريقة الامتحان بمستوى طالب جامعي سيتخرج بكالورسيوس وليس امتحان دورة
تغيير الاسئلة كل محاولة يجعل كل الدروس تضيع ويشتت
نتمنى الامتحان ما يتغير في كل مرحلة وانما ترتيب الاجوبة تتغير
By AISHA M J A•
Oct 23, 2020
I am very happy to finish this course and many benefited from it, I will try to apply it to our Ministry
By Ibrahim A A J•
Jul 8, 2020
دورة كانت في غاية الروعة وغيرت في افكاري الكثير والكثير وحفزتني على انشاء مشروع خاص بي
By ibrahim a m a•
Jun 4, 2020
its was nice course and its have alot of information to improve ue s
By Mona A A•
May 25, 2020
ممتازة
By ساره ي ا•
Sep 16, 2020
مفيدة
By Khuloud A A Q•
Aug 4, 2020
ش
By Huda M A•
Jul 28, 2020
5
By Saeed I A A•
Jul 23, 2020
s
By Nahed K S K A K•
Oct 18, 2019
0
By Sumaya J A A S•
Jun 3, 2020
الدورة جميلة جدا ومفيدة لجميع التخصصات والوظائف في مختلف الشركات والمؤسسات خاصة ونحن في عصر كورونا اتجهت الشركات والمؤسسات للتحول الرقمي بنسبة 80% تفاديا لنشر فيروس كوفيدا 19 ومن ضمنهم شركتي، أتمنى من الجميع التسجيل في هذه الدورة المهمة جدا
By Mohamed I A A M•
Jul 5, 2020
wonderful course .. but it was little hard and long
By Ahmed I A H•
May 28, 2019
very Informative material
By Aishah M H A•
Jul 28, 2020
جيد
By muna r a•
Aug 31, 2020
g
By Dalal H H S A R•
Aug 26, 2020
bad Arabic translation
By هناء س س ب ز•
Oct 18, 2020
Thank you for offering this distinctive and distinctive course and learning about everything new in digital transformation