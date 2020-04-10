Chevron Left
Back to التحوّل الرقمي

Learner Reviews & Feedback for التحوّل الرقمي by BCG

4.7
stars
231 ratings
52 reviews

About the Course

التحول الرقمي موضوع مثير للاهتمام، ولكن ماذا يُقصد به بالضبط؟ وماذا يعني للشركات؟ في هذه الدورة التدريبيّة، نتحدث عن التحوّل الرقمي بطريقتين. أولًا، نناقش وتيرة التغيّر والضرورة التي يفرضها لنجاح الأعمال. ثم نقدّم سياق هذا التحوّل وما الذي يحتاج إليه لتحقيق النجاح في عصر التكنولوجيا الرقمية. وبعد ذلك، نستعرض إطار ملكية مجموعة بوسطن الاستشارية (BCG)، الذي يساعدك في تحديد المجالات الرئيسية التي يُمكن تحويلها إلى الصيغ الرقمية، ومنها الاستراتيجية، والعمليات الأساسية، والتكنولوجيا. بنهاية هذه الدورة التدريبيّة، ستتمكّن من: --وصف علم الاقتصاد الذي يرتكز عليه الإبداع، والتكنولوجيا، واضطراب السوق --تقييم مزايا التكنولوجيا الرقمية الحالية التي تدفع التقدُّم وعيوبها --استخدام إطار مجموعة بوسطن الاستشارية (BCG) للتحوّل الرقمي كمرجع ""لكيفية"" التحوّل الرقمي لمنظمتك...
Filter by:

1 - 25 of 51 Reviews for التحوّل الرقمي

By Muna S A A

Apr 10, 2020

دورة تدريبية رائعة في مجال التحول الرقمي واستفدت منها الكثير

By Aysha S A D

Apr 21, 2019

very interesting topic. The content in the course are new and valuable.

By Alia M A S A K

Apr 18, 2020

دورة التحول الرقمي كانت ممتازة ومفيدة جداً

شكراً لم

By علي س س م ا

May 15, 2019

الدورة مفيدة جداً

By saif a a m a

Mar 30, 2019

thanks soooooo much

By 1802008

Apr 16, 2020

good

By Fatima A N

Apr 6, 2020

Great

By 34344

May 17, 2020

ش

By ZAINAB S I H A

May 26, 2020

طريقة الامتحان بمستوى طالب جامعي سيتخرج بكالورسيوس وليس امتحان دورة

تغيير الاسئلة كل محاولة يجعل كل الدروس تضيع ويشتت

نتمنى الامتحان ما يتغير في كل مرحلة وانما ترتيب الاجوبة تتغير

By AISHA M J A

Oct 23, 2020

I am very happy to finish this course and many benefited from it, I will try to apply it to our Ministry

By Ibrahim A A J

Jul 8, 2020

دورة كانت في غاية الروعة وغيرت في افكاري الكثير والكثير وحفزتني على انشاء مشروع خاص بي

By ibrahim a m a

Jun 4, 2020

its was nice course and its have alot of information to improve ue s

By Mona A A

May 25, 2020

ممتازة

By ساره ي ا

Sep 16, 2020

مفيدة

By Khuloud A A Q

Aug 4, 2020

ش

By Huda M A

Jul 28, 2020

5

By Saeed I A A

Jul 23, 2020

s

By Nahed K S K A K

Oct 18, 2019

0

By Sumaya J A A S

Jun 3, 2020

الدورة جميلة جدا ومفيدة لجميع التخصصات والوظائف في مختلف الشركات والمؤسسات خاصة ونحن في عصر كورونا اتجهت الشركات والمؤسسات للتحول الرقمي بنسبة 80% تفاديا لنشر فيروس كوفيدا 19 ومن ضمنهم شركتي، أتمنى من الجميع التسجيل في هذه الدورة المهمة جدا

By Mohamed I A A M

Jul 5, 2020

wonderful course .. but it was little hard and long

By Ahmed I A H

May 28, 2019

very Informative material

By Aishah M H A

Jul 28, 2020

جيد

By muna r a

Aug 31, 2020

g

By Dalal H H S A R

Aug 26, 2020

bad Arabic translation

By هناء س س ب ز

Oct 18, 2020

Thank you for offering this distinctive and distinctive course and learning about everything new in digital transformation

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder