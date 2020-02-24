JS
May 9, 2020
Excellent course! Thoroughly enjoyed learning from these excellent instructors. With very little prior knowledge on the topic, the course was quite easy to follow and very well explained!
MS
Jan 20, 2017
A very practical courses. Very good introduction to Big Data sources and Computational Analysis tool.
By Tomas R•
Feb 24, 2020
This course provides a great overview of the BD2K-LINCS program and demonstrates that it's possible to combine multiple (not very related datasets) to bring new biological insights. Some of these concepts are directly relevant to my job.
I am giving only 4 stars because is seems to me that some later parts of the course are not fully relevant to the overall topic. It would be also very useful to provide several "success stories" how the data was used to; for example, initiate drug discovery.
By Jaspreet S P•
Mar 22, 2020
This was a great course getting into the practical domain of the computational biology side. The lecturer was great. But certain topics were brief and the practical assessment test was more focused on different languages like R, JSON, Python and many more. So it is not possible to be jack of all trades. Also everything was perfectly woven with the LINCS project. Kudos to everyone involved in the project.
By Musalula S•
Jan 21, 2017
A very practical courses. Very good introduction to Big Data sources and Computational Analysis tool.
By Jacqulene P S S•
May 10, 2020
Excellent course! Thoroughly enjoyed learning from these excellent instructors. With very little prior knowledge on the topic, the course was quite easy to follow and very well explained!
By Jose M V•
Jul 29, 2017
I recommend it, good materials, very instructive and a good level. Very interesting course.
By Nagasai H•
Sep 19, 2018
excellent oppurtunity for the data science learners
By Ezra L•
Feb 27, 2018
Fun, fascinating, and informative!